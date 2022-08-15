LSU Unranked in AP Top 25 Preseason Poll

The AP Top-25 preseason poll was released Monday morning as the 2022 season inches closer and closer. For the first time since the 2000 season, the LSU Tigers are not on the list, ending a streak of over two decades.

After back-to-back down years, it should come as no surprise the Tigers are absent from the list, but it certainly gives this program more motivation heading into the season this fall.

Following the 2019 championship season, LSU entered the year with a No. 6 ranking, but couldn’t quite maintain the lofty expectations after the dominant season prior. After a mediocre 2020 season, the Tigers came into last year ranked No. 16 in the preseason poll.

Now, the Tigers have their backs up against the wall with much to prove after not being ranked in the preseason AP Poll.

This roster has had a complete turnaround from last season to now. Bringing in a fresh secondary via the transfer portal and a number of youngsters who are looking to make an immediate impact, there is much uncertainty surrounding this program.

Not to mention the quarterback battle is still going strong. With many questions still to be answered, LSU enters the 2022 season looking to put it all together.

But there are many positives to take from this squad heading into the season. Aside from the QB’s, the DB’s and a number of other question marks, this team has a few position groups that rank among the best of them in the country.

A wide receiver room, headlined by All-America candidate Kayshon Boutte, has the chance to become one of the deepest position groups in the country. Bringing in Louisiana transfer Kyren Lacy and returning freshmen standouts Jack Bech, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr, this room is exceptional.

On the other side of the ball, LSU flaunts an embarrassment of riches at defensive line. With BJ Ojulari looking to assert his dominance in the trenches, accompanied by sophomore Maason Smith, this unit has the chance to hang with the best of them this year.

There are many uncertainties surrounding the Tigers heading into 2022, hence being unranked in the preseason AP Poll, but this squad has an opportunity to exceed expectations and put it all together this season.

Here’s a look at the preseason AP Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12 Oklahoma State

13. NC State

14. USC

15. Michigan State

16. Miami

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20 Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU