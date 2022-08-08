LSU Unranked in Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

For the first time since 2000, the LSU Tigers are unranked in the preseason Top-25 coaches poll. After back-to-back subpar seasons, this should come to no surprise, adding fuel to the fire for the Tigers.

LSU received 143 votes, but missed out on cracking the Top-25. The SEC saw six members make the poll: Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Georgia.

The Bayou Bengals entered the 2021-22 season at No. 13 in the preseason poll, but after a loss to UCLA, they saw their chances of being ranked again dwindle.

Going 11-12 in their last two seasons, it's clear the Tigers have their work cut out for them as they look to begin this new era of LSU football.

The last time LSU went into the season unranked, Nick Saban was taking over a program who needed a new leader. Now, head coach Brian Kelly takes over for Ed Orgeron, looking to instill structure and consistency to this program.

The USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll has Alabama at No. 1 with a number of other SEC teams. With the Tigers getting cut out of the equation, this squad has the chance to silence critics and showcase the improved program as a whole.

