LSU Unranked in Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

Tigers unranked for first time in 22 years, adds extra fuel to this program
For the first time since 2000, the LSU Tigers are unranked in the preseason Top-25 coaches poll. After back-to-back subpar seasons, this should come to no surprise, adding fuel to the fire for the Tigers.

LSU received 143 votes, but missed out on cracking the Top-25. The SEC saw six members make the poll: Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Georgia. 

The Bayou Bengals entered the 2021-22 season at No. 13 in the preseason poll, but after a loss to UCLA, they saw their chances of being ranked again dwindle.

Going 11-12 in their last two seasons, it's clear the Tigers have their work cut out for them as they look to begin this new era of LSU football. 

The last time LSU went into the season unranked, Nick Saban was taking over a program who needed a new leader. Now, head coach Brian Kelly takes over for Ed Orgeron, looking to instill structure and consistency to this program.

The USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll has Alabama at No. 1 with a number of other SEC teams. With the Tigers getting cut out of the equation, this squad has the chance to silence critics and showcase the improved program as a whole.

Here’s a look at the complete Top-25 poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Utah
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina State
  14. Michigan State
  15. USC
  16. Pitt
  17. Miami
  18. Texas
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Kentucky
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Arkansas
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Houston
