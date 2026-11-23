LSU head coach Lane Kiffin will face a familiar challenge when the Tigers travel to Fayetteville on Saturday to close their 2026 regular season against Arkansas.

Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield will be the fourth first-year Southeastern Conference coach Kiffin has faced this season. LSU is 1-2 in those matchups, falling to Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels and Will Stein's Kentucky Wildcats before defeating Alex Golesh's Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers lost 32-24 at Ole Miss on Sept. 19 and 35-34 in overtime to Kentucky on Oct. 10. LSU secured its lone victory against a first-year SEC coach with a 38-17 win over Auburn on Oct. 24.

Get Even, or Get Even Worse

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin talks to quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin now has an opportunity to even that record against Silverfield, whose first season in Fayetteville has been marked by inconsistency.

Arkansas enters Saturday's contest 4-7 overall and 2-6 in conference play. Although the Razorbacks have doubled their win total from last season, they have struggled to build any momentum.

Silverfield inherited a program coming off a 2-10 campaign in 2025 and rebuilt much of the roster through the transfer portal.

Arkansas opened its season with a 31-14 victory over North Alabama but quickly encountered difficulties against stronger competition. Consecutive losses to Utah and Georgia exposed weaknesses on both sides of the ball.

Georgia was doing individual drills during a timeout in the fourth quarter. Arkansas was little more than a scrimmage for the Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/W9gk2zIKWd — Michael Main (@MichaelMain__) September 19, 2026

A 34-6 victory over Tulsa briefly provided momentum before losses to Texas A&M and Tennessee pushed the Razorbacks further down the conference standings.

Arkansas recorded its first SEC victory Oct. 17, defeating Vanderbilt 31-21 on the road.

The Razorbacks have remained unpredictable in recent weeks.

After narrowly losing 26-23 to Auburn on Nov. 7, Arkansas responded with a convincing 34-6 victory over South Carolina. However, the momentum disappeared Saturday when the Razorbacks suffered a 45-3 defeat against Texas.

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Arkansas managed just a field goal against the Longhorns, while Texas accumulated 448 yards of offense.

The result highlighted a problem that has persisted throughout Silverfield's debut season. Arkansas has demonstrated they have the ability to compete with conference opponents but has struggled to consistently produce offensively against stronger defenses.

LSU enters the matchup facing difficulties of its own.

"Our defense played well enough to win," Kiffin redirected when asked about Tennessee Quarterback Faizon Brandon's game-sealing touchdown late in the fourth.

The Tigers are 6-5 overall and 3-5 in SEC play after losing three consecutive games to Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee.

"I hate our win-loss record for our players," said Kiffin after the Tennessee loss.

Despite both programs' recent struggles, history suggests Saturday's Battle for the Golden Boot could be competitive.

Five of the past six meetings between LSU and Arkansas have been decided by three points or fewer. The lone exception came in 2024, when LSU defeated Arkansas 34-10 in Fayetteville.

Last season, LSU narrowly escaped with a 23-22 victory in Baton Rouge. The Tigers also earned three-point victories in 2023 and 2022.

Arkansas' last victory in the series came in 2021, when the Razorbacks defeated LSU 16-13 in overtime.

Although LSU has won four consecutive meetings and nine of the past 10, the narrow margins demonstrate how competitive the rivalry has remained.

Saturday also marks the return of the Golden Boot rivalry to its traditional Thanksgiving-weekend slot, when the programs regularly concluded their seasons against one another from 1992 through 2013.

For Silverfield, the matchup presents one final opportunity to secure a signature rivalry victory in his first season.

For Kiffin, it offers a chance to finish his debut regular season at LSU on a positive note headed into the off-season, following all the noise and well-deserved criticism of recent weeks.

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