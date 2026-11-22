LSU claimed its fifth loss of the season on Saturday against Tennessee, falling 13-27 to the SEC competitor in Knoxville.

After going 3-5 in SEC play and 1-3 in road games, Lane Kiffin is nearing the end of his first season at LSU with an almost even record at 6-5.

Here's everything the head coach said after LSU's loss on Saturday:

Opening Statement

LSU coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field toward a midfield tunnel after a college football game between Tennessee and LSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Credit to Tennessee. They played, especially defensively; they played a great game today. Our fans were elite in a lot of stadiums, a lot of places. That was the loudest, most effective crowd I've seen for a team. So, credit to the crowd and credit to Tennessee for playing really well, especially defensively. I was concerned coming in. These guys have a great defense. They have been the last couple of home games. They give up anything at home and play really well, really physical. Number two (Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam) is a problem."

"We struggled with them a lot today. So thought we thought we were there, you know, a tie game in the fourth quarter again or tied in every game start fourth quarter. So you we don't finish mostly offensively, and you know we obviously make a terrible decision throwing a punch going to third and nine or third and 10 and it really starts to turn there and an unfortunate ejection (safety Ty Benefield) early. I don't know; I really view that as someone trying to target a player when he's that low. I asked the refs. So he can't do the same thing and hit a guy in the thigh board when he tackles. So that must be the way that they rule this. Obviously, there was no intent there to go high at all on the player, and you know the best defensive players. Obviously, that didn't help us play out with some different personnel in order to play out," said Kiffin.

The Defensive Impact

Question: Is that the best defense your team has faced this year?

"Uh yeah, that is especially here. Um you know, I think Texas has good defense too, but playing them here. But I thought that coming in I thought that this number two I don't know what he in the offseason- but compared to his film, Penn State, I mean, this guy, he's a top five pick in the draft, much like Walter Nolan that we had, but even faster. He got the South Carolina quarterback one time. So, guys did Cordinatoor does a great job. He's done a great job wherever he goes, and he's really unique in what he does and does a great job. It's really two in a row of, you know two teams that made a defensive coordinator change; those guys came in did a great job," said Kiffin.

Offensive Line Struggles

Question: Coach, about your offensive line, I think Sam was sacked six, maybe seven times tonight. How do you guys overcome something like that, especially this late in the season?

"Yeah, well, first we don't play them again so that'll help this late in the season. But you know we struggled out there, and we really couldn't run the ball much. We got exposed to play early running and so when it was really hard to balance with them, and that'd be the first time that I could redo; I'd look at some different cadence things. We just never, in every stadium, including this one, have had multiple times with clapping. Just, you know, had an issue earlier with the snap, too, where he snapped the ball, which was a critical play really kind of a flashback to the last time in the stadium the same thing, but it was a whistle by the ref and gave it to us. So, like I said, the crowd did a great job with that 12-man name and stuff; that really was that was like playing with another guy out there," said Kiffin.

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The Ty Benefield Ejection

Question: How crucial was it going out with the ejection?

"Yeah, I mean he's such a great player and then all you know you guys that cover us know we're already thin in the back seven really thin. So when he goes out we get even we have to play all three of the linebackers even against spread stuff which put Ty Singleton in the game. Um so you have to play a number of snaps for the first time," said Kiffin.

Neyland Noise

Question: Coach, I know you can't recreate crowd noise like that in practice, but just what is done and do you think that it would have that much of an effect tonight?

"I mean, we try we put speakers right behind us and everything. So, we've been doing this for years. I just think that they somehow hit a level that's louder. Plus, some players have louder claps than quarterbacks over time. Um, you know, so I think it'll be an issue. I don't want to motivate Arkansas, but I don't think it'll be an issue there. Otherwise, you can redo it. You know, you look at different, you know, cadence, offensive line," said Kiffin.

Question: Lane, it's been 17 years since you coached here. Are you surprised that the game got stopped again, as it did five years ago?

"Probably not, when the coach says at SEC Media Days, 'buy your golf balls,' and I'm not being critical on him; I'm laughing at it, but listen to their coach. So, no, that doesn't surprise me. Um, I didn't think it was very toxic early on in warm-ups, you know, coming into the stadium. And, um, so I kind of felt like I told guys, I had some coaches that said, "Oh, man, this is gonna be nothing like Ole Miss. They're going to actually be like kind of nice." They're not going to be nice when we go back out there. So, um, but as I said, they did a great job; I don't know that I've ever credited a crowd before. They did a great job changing the game today, truly, like having a 12-man on defense," said Kiffin.

Team Performance

Question: How do you go about diagnosing what's gone wrong this season?

"Yeah, I know it's going to sound a little bit coach speak, you know, that they always have an excuse or something, but here's another name that we're, you know, against the top 10 team on the road and we're tied in the fourth quarter. So, um I don't, I [clears throat] hate it for our fans. I hate our win-loss record for our players, you know, that's their last year for our fans. Um everybody involved at LSU I hate it for. But I'm not as concerned, you know, if it were okay. I was looking to say, okay, well, we've got some really bad evals who are picking, you know, on a roster. And so, you know, we just got to obviously win next week and then offseason, we've got to learn how to finish better and coach better so we do better in those situations," said Kiffin.

Question: Yeah, coach, you just said it there in your opening remarks: just finishing games. You've been in all these games. to the win. Is this something that can be fixed this season or what are you noticing that's going wrong?

"Well, I mean kind of in all of them, we've really had where you can kind of point to everything, whether it's, you know, special teams, I mean look at the special teams tonight, you know, um about the the punting and the poor field position in that and um and they flip the field with the long punt and obviously offense defense, we can point to it all those fourth quarters where, you know, either we're not we're not scoring when we're ahead and or we're not stopping, we're ahead of time," said Kiffin.

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