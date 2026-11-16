Lane Kiffin and his LSU Tigers are now 6-4 heading into Week 13 of the season, before the Tigers travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The team has lost any chance to make the College Football Playoffs this season with four losses, an expectation that was set when Kiffin took over in Baton Rouge.

During Monday's press conference, Kiffin talks about how the team could be 8-2, losing two games in the final play of the game, giving an interesting reference to the team's luck.

The Close Calls

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. (6) is tackled by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Jordan Castell (5) during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two games this season that LSU has let go of in the last couple of seconds. The first one happened in Lexington, when the Tigers let quarterback Kenny Minchey run into the end zone on a quarterback draw, allowing the unranked Wildcats to pull off the upset at home.

Against Texas, LSU held the lead over the Longhorns from its first possession until the final four seconds of the game, when running back Raleek Brown scored a touchdown to take a 1-point lead over the Tigers.

Luckily, they weren't big-time blowouts that would expose LSU. But in college football, a loss is a loss. And in the SEC, there's no sympathy.

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So, as Kiffin was asked about the team's luck this season, he referenced the ultimate game of luck: gambling.

"It's like gambling; it's like rolling a die, like it eventually happens, and it's just how it works. Last year, every one-score game at Ole Miss, we won. The year before that, every one-score game we lost. Unfortunately, you have some years like that, and combined with some unfortunate luck, just how plays go at the end," said Kiffin.

The Tigers' unfortunate luck, which has brought them to going 0-2 in making game-winning plays, would put them in a very different spot nearing the postseason, according to Kiffin.

"If you just make one play in those two games.... the two that you're ahead, then you're not even in that conversation, you're 8-2 and top-10 in the playoff rankings right now," said Kiffin.

That came from a question about investment, as the Tiges pulled a record-breaking $40 million roster salary this offseason - to have four losses.

But as Kiffin said, the team isn't losing games by a lot, just having some unfortunate luck in the last seconds of two close games.

"It's just finishing games, which I think is very different than saying, okay, we don't want to invest again, you know, in the players because it's not working from the performance we're seeing on the field of play," said Kiffin.

That being said, LSU's historical investment has paid off in the team's performance. The team has just been unlucky when it comes down to the final plays.

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