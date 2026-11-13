LSU vs. Texas Final Score Predictions: Can the Tigers Save Their Season?

In thier final home game of 2026, the LSU Tigers welcome Texas to Death Valley for the first time since 1952, where the Longhorns took down the Tigers 35-14.

The Lane Kiffin experience has had its ups and downs in year one, but if the Tigers were able to come out of this Saturday with a win over the CFP No. 6 ranked team, there is speculation that LSU's hopes of making the 12 team playoff may still be alive.

The LSU Tigers On SI have made their picks for this weeks matchup against the Longhorns:

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooke Benedict

Texas will bring a tough challenge to LSU’s offense, one that could suffocate its ability to win on the scoreboard. Not only trying to pull off major offensive improvement from last week’s game, but the ability to keep up with Texas’ red zone efficiency can lead to the Tigers trailing, which has been the team’s biggest weakness this season.

That being said, the Tigers must not just match the talent that Texas has to offer, but continue to lead the score to avoid system errors on both sides of the ball when falling behind. Ultimately, I think LSU will not be able to keep up, and Texas will take the win in Tiger Stadium.

Texas 31, LSU 24

JD Andress

This game comes down to how often the LSU pass rush can get home. If they can make Manning uncomfortable and force him into mistakes, the Tigers can move the ball on the Longhorns. If they can’t do that, and struggle to finish drives again, it might be a repeat of last weekend.

Texas 27, LSU 20

Ross Abboud

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

LSU will rebound against Texas. The Longhorns’ pass rush will be really tough to defend, but LSU needs to answer the call, and it will.

The LSU defense will be the defense it needs to be this weekend. LSU will stop the run and make Arch Manning have to make plays. That’s a situation where LSU has the advantage.

LSU 31, Texas 17

Hannah Garcia

LSU is finally feeling a sense of urgency this season. The Tigers were in the mix of teams in the running for the SEC Championship for most of the season. Now after the loss to Alabama, Head Coach Lane Kiffin’s team is starting to realize that they need to put their foot on the gas.

I think the Tigers are going to come out hot on offense led by a confident Sam Leavitt, the same one that we saw have a career-high 388 yards against Auburn.

LSU 28, Texas 24

Brett Kemper

I beleive the proof is in the pudding, and that LSUs 2026 season was as good as it was going to get after they beat Auburn. The Tigers have too many shortcomings in too many different places to succeed when the game matters most.

It was evident across all three of LSU's losses, and I do not beleive that these Tigers have what it takes, even when their backs are against the wall. Sam Leavitt doesn't have enough answers when the going gets tough and I think that the defense without Weeks and Spears is missing too many pieces.

I think the Tigers lose a heartbreaker to end Kiffin's first season at home.

Texas 28, LSU 17

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.