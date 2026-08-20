SI’s Top 50 NFL Draft Prospects Heading Into the 2026 College Football Season

It seems like it was just yesterday that I was standing next to Caleb Downs on draft night in Pittsburgh when he blurted out, “How ’bout them Cowboys!”

Time is moving way too fast. I can’t understand how we are nearly a week away from the college football season kicking off and only 20 days from the NFL’s season opener. But here I am, already thinking about next year’s draft, which already has generated plenty of hype because of all the notable quarterbacks expected to be available.

Now is a good time to release my initial top 50 prospects for the 2027 NFL draft. There will be plenty of quarterbacks on this list—or maybe not enough, depending on who you ask. Feel free to bash these rankings, but know that they will likely look a lot different in the 2.0 version after I get more time to speak to scouts, college coaches and GMs from both levels.

So without further ado, here are the top 50 prospects heading into the 2026 college football season.

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Smith is the consensus top prospect regardless of position, and it might stay that way for the entire 2026 season. He’s a menace downfield with rare size and speed and has drawn comparisons to Julio Jones and A.J. Green. The 6'3", 223-pound wideout made 87 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Expect him to be the first nonquarterback to be taken in next year’s draft.

2. Dylan Stewart, edge, South Carolina

Stewart could be established as the No. 1 defensive player in the 2027 draft class by the time Halloween rolls around. He has ideal size at 6'5", 245 pounds, and elite athleticism to explode off the line of scrimmage and consistently win his matchups. He’s coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 10.5 tackles for loss. However, his sacks total slid from 6.5 to 4.5 last season.

3. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Moore has generated plenty of hype going into his junior season as the top cornerback prospect for next year’s draft. His skill set has been compared to Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, and Moore has the necessary size and athleticism to be a shutdown outside corner in the pros. The 6'2", 197-pound Moore started every game last season and had five interceptions.

Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning passed for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Manning has the physical attributes needed to develop into a star quarterback at the next level. Still, the 6'4", 222-pound Manning has plenty to prove in 2026 after an up-and-down junior season that included chaotic moments outside the pocket. If the game slows down for Manning, he’ll likely be the top pick in April. If he continues to be erratic in pressure-filled situations, perhaps that opens the door for another quarterback to go first in the draft.

5. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Moore likely would have been the No. 2 pick in the draft had he declared after his redshirt sophomore season. But the 6'3", 206-pound signal-caller decided to return to Oregon after a rocky performance against Indiana in the college football playoffs. Moore is an excellent pocket passer, but he needs to improve when under pressure. If he leans more on his mobility, perhaps that unlocks another level to his game.

6. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Goosby might be the best tackle prospect since Joe Alt in 2024. The Longhorns have a mountain protecting Manning’s blindside, with Goosby standing 6'7", 325 pounds. Besides having elite size, he plays with tenacity and has the athleticism to keep pace with star edge rushers. He’s the kind of tackle prospect that teams would move up for in the draft.

7. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Seaton isn’t far behind Goosby when ranking the tackles. The 6'5", 307-pounder played 22 games at Colorado the past two seasons before transferring to LSU. After shedding nearly 20 pounds, Seaton’s elite athleticism was easy to spot on the field. With that kind of mobility, he could be a top-12 pick.

8. Colin Simmons, edge, Texas

The 6'3", 246-pound Simmons has a chance to surpass Stewart on the edge rusher rankings if he matches what he did last season, when he recorded 12 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. Simmons’s high motor and athleticism give him a high floor, but the debate from now until the draft will be whether he has more upside than Stewart.

9. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Many draft experts are intrigued by how high Coleman’s ceiling can increase playing with a star-studded roster. In two seasons at Auburn, Coleman was a downfield threat with dangerous speed and a sizable catch radius. The dynamic 6'3", 197-pound playmaker recorded 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns during his sophomore season.

10. Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Echoles’s versatility fits today’s NFL, which needs well-rounded interior defenders who can stop the run and provide plenty of pass-rushing help. He’s still a work in progress at bringing down quarterbacks, but he’s on the right path after five sacks last season. He’s a 6'3", 309-pound defensive enforcer who can prevent teams from establishing the run.

Darian Mensah put up big numbers at Duke, passing for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

11. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Mensah received rave reviews from his new coaches and teammates after displaying pinpoint accuracy in the spring. The Duke transfer can run an uptempo offense while maintaining composure in the pocket. The 6'3", 205-pound Mensah has all the necessary traits to enter the first tier of QB prospects next to Moore and Manning. Mensah could be this year’s breakout star with better surroundings in Miami.

12. Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

There’s a good chance Oregon has the top tight end selected in back-to-back drafts. Some view Johnson as having more pass-catching upside than Kenyon Sadiq, who went No. 16 to the Jets. Johnson has the size to be a three-down playmaker, but he’ll need to improve as a blocker. Last season, the 6'5", 257-pound Johnson recorded 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

13. KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

It’s difficult to assume a safety will go in the first round because NFL teams rarely reach for players at the position. But the 6'0", 185-pound Bolden could be a lock if he does more of what he already has done in two seasons at Georgia. He has the coverage skills and physicality to be a useful chess piece for an NFL defensive coordinator. Last season, Bolden recorded 76 total tackles and two interceptions.

14. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Marsh has the size and skills to be one of the nation’s best perimeter receivers. After starting his collegiate career at Michigan State, the 6'3", 213-pound Marsh could have a dominant junior year in his new surroundings. But plenty rides on quarterback Josh Hoover spreading the ball around to all his weapons. Marsh recorded 662 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

15. Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Indiana has two receivers go in the first round in 2027. Becker was a trusted playmaker for Fernando Mendoza on the way to a national championship. He’s a savvy route runner with possibly the best hands in the nation. The 6'4", 207-pound Becker recorded 34 catches for 679 yards and four touchdowns last season.

16. David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Stone’s high upside has been noticeable since he arrived at Oklahoma as a freshman. His 6'3", 294-pound presence commands plenty of attention, and his strength and athleticism make him a matchup nightmare. While he passes the eye test, he’ll need to generate better numbers in his junior year. Stone has only 2.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in two combined seasons.

17. Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

Lauck excelled in pass protection in his first season as a starter. He has great strength, savvy hand movements and the edge to end plays and win matchups consistently. But the 6'5", 315-pound Lauck will need to improve as a blocker in the running game. He can do that with more experience playing full-time for a second season.

18. Teitum Tuioti, edge, Oregon

Another Duck finds his way on this list. The 6'3", 263-pound Tuioti is known for his high motor and consistent production on the outside. But he has the size and strength to occasionally help out on the interior, perhaps a role similar to Seattle’s Leonard Williams. Last season, Tuioti recorded 9.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

19. A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Not many players of Washington’s stature can explode the way he does once the ball is snapped. The 6'3", 319-pounder knows how to give opposing offensive linemen problems with elite power and burst. He has plenty of experience, appearing in 29 games over the past two seasons. But he needs to be a more consistent finisher considering he has just 1.5 sacks in three seasons.

CJ Carr passed for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first season as a starter for the Irish. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

20. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

The 2027 draft class could be loaded with promising quarterbacks, but there’s a cluster of players who could either be borderline first-rounders or Day 3 picks. Eventually, the college football season will define the pecking order, but the 6'2", 215-pound Carr has a strong chance of going early in April’s draft. He showed real promise in his first starting season, displaying touch and accuracy while throwing for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns.

21. Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Baugh is shaping up to be the No. 1 running back prospect in this class. He has the necessary size at 6'1", 225 pounds to be a bellcow at the next level, and his physicality on the field results in many missed tackles. Last season, Baugh rushed for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns.

22. Kade Pieper, G, Iowa

The 6'4", 298-pound Pieper could be the nation’s top guard throughout the 2026 season. He has an impressive mean streak that aids him in the running game. His strength and high motor make him a safe bet to be a reliable starter for many years to come at the next level.

23. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Robinson is capable of holding his own on the outside against the nation’s top receivers. He welcomes man-to-man coverage and often leans on his physicality. However, his aggressive tactics sometimes get him in trouble. The 6'0", 180-pound Robinson had four interceptions last season.

24. Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

Cole showed several flashes last season of becoming a star off-ball linebacker at the next level. He has great instincts and enticing sideline-to-sideline speed. Last season, the 6'3", 234-pound Cole recorded 59 tackles, seven for loss, and had 4.5 sacks. He made several impact plays in last year’s matchup against Texas.

25. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

The 5'11", 205-pound Lacy racked up 306 carries for 1,567 yards and a whopping 24 touchdowns after leaving Missouri for Ole Miss. If he tops those numbers in 2026, it might look foolish to list him behind Baugh. It wouldn’t be a surprise if both backs find landing spots in the first round.

26. Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

There has been plenty of hype regarding what the 6'7", 244-pound Green could do with Sam Leavitt, the Arizona State transfer, as his quarterback in 2026. Green’s size and basketball background help him come down with many contested catches, but drops were a problem at times last season. He’s coming off a season in which he recorded 33 receptions for 433 yards and seven touchdowns.

27. Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Hampton gives wide receivers fits with his size (6'3", 205 pounds) and physicality. His feisty style gets him in trouble at times, but the trait also led to 11 pass breakups and one interception in 2025. Another strong season would make him a surefire first-round pick.

28. Brauntae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

Many eyes will be on the Fighting Irish’s secondary, with Johnson and Moore leading the charge. At 6'2", 200 pounds, Johnson has the size and versatility NFL teams covet for safeties. He needs to work on being a better playmaker around the line of scrimmage, but he’s excellent in coverage and capable of playing slot cornerback. He recorded four interceptions in 2025.

29. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Brown could very well surpass Cole on the linebacker rankings in the near future, but he’ll need to show improvement with his pass coverage skills. Brown is an impressive sideline-to-sideline playmaker with his combination of power and size (6'2", 234 pounds). He racked up 106 total tackles with five sacks and one interception last season.

30. Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

Coleman-Williams didn’t have the stellar sophomore season many expected, but he’s still an enticing prospect. He’s a yards-after-catch dynamo and a dangerous downfield threat, evident from him averaging 18 yards per reception as a freshman. The 6'0" wideout now weighs 175 pounds after adding 15 pounds in the offseason in hopes of delivering a bounce-back season. He had 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, then 49 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns in ’25.

31. Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

The 6'3", 300-pound Moten considered entering the 2026 draft, but decided to stay for a second season as a starter in Miami. He told reporters his conditioning is better heading into this season, which could create more opportunities to chase down quarterbacks. He had nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in his redshirt junior season.

Drew Mestemaker passed for 4,379 yards at North Texas last season. Now he will try to match those numbers at Oklahoma State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

32. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker got the attention of scouts during his sensational final season at North Texas, where he threw for 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Now all eyes will be on whether he can replicate that production against tougher competition. Some believe he’s overrated, while others see plenty of untapped potential with the 6'3", 215-pound signal-caller.

33. Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Hardy had a sensational 2025 season, but it’s unknown whether he can achieve that kind of production again after being shot in the leg while attending a concert in May. However, Hardy has been medically cleared to return to the field. The 5'10", 210-pound power back rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

34. Matayo Uiagalelei, edge, Oregon

Uiagalelei started his collegiate career as a tight end and edge rusher, but his coaches quickly realized that he had a brighter future on the defensive side. The 6'5", 270-pound Uiagalelei excels at setting the edge and consistently wins his matchups in passing situations, recording a combined 16.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

35. Justin Scott, DT, Miami

Last year, Miami was loaded with edge rushers. Now there’s a chance the Hurricanes have a pair of interior defenders go high in the draft. The 6'4", 303-pound Scott is a ferocious run stopper, but he’ll need to improve as a pass rusher to become an obvious first-round prospect. Scott had one sack and 6.5 tackles for loss in 2025.

36. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Not many cornerbacks can backpedal like the 6'0", 196-pound Brown. He’s a smooth defender who doesn’t waste steps and relies more on his technique rather than taking chances. Still, he knows how to find the ball after scoring two defensive touchdowns last season.

37. Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

Maiava is the sixth and final quarterback on our initial top 50 prospects list for 2027. He gets the nod over Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers thanks to his arm strength and prototypical size. The 6'4", 230-pound Maiava flashed playing with 2026 draft picks Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, but he’ll need to do it again playing with a receiving corps that might not be as talented as last year’s group.

38. Anthonie Knapp, OL, Notre Dame

Knapp was a two-year starter at left tackle, but he’s now expected to move to left guard for his junior year. Regardless of which position he plays, he’s a polished pass protector with plenty of experience after playing in 27 games over the past two seasons. It might help his draft stock if he shows NFL teams he can be trusted at multiple positions.

39. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

The player known as KVA has plenty to prove after starting only two games last season and tearing his ACL in November. However, when available, he has proven to be a fast playmaker with a nose for the ball. Scouts are intrigued by the 6'3", 234-pound Viliamu-Asa and want to see more of him in 2026. In 11 games last season, he recorded 48 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, and had three sacks.

40. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The 6'4", 196-pound Jones has the kind of size that frustrates receivers and forces quarterbacks to shy away from his side of the field. Due to his elite size, he has been compared to Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen. Last season, Jones had two interceptions and 11 passes defended.

41. KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

Several players are vying for this sixth spot at wide receiver, but it’s difficult to look past Duff’s elite size at 6'6", 225 pounds. He takes full advantage of his height by coming down with contested passes. Last season, he broke out with 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns.

42. Boubacar Traore, edge, Notre Dame

Perhaps Traore moves up draft boards with his versatility and enticing size at 6'5", 253 pounds. He has a safe floor as a consistent playmaker, but scouts will want to see a higher ceiling in 2026. Last season, he recorded 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. was dominant in three of four playoff games last year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

43. Mark Fletcher Jr., RB, Miami

Fletcher was instrumental in Miami’s run to the national championship game, saving his best performances for when it mattered most. He topped 100 rushing yards in three of the four playoff games and delivered 172 yards against Texas A&M. Overall, the bruising 6'2", 225-pound back rushed for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025.

44. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Smith is a terrific pass protector with exceptional footwork. However, there’s some concern about his lack of arm length (33 ¼ inches), which could force him to move to the inside at the pro level. The 6'5", 313-pound Smith protected Fernando Mendoza’s blindside last season.

45. Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

If McDonald can turn his coverage skills into an elite trait, he has a chance of becoming a Day 2 pick. But it would go a long way if he can do more than be a reliable center fielder. He also has impressive size for a safety at 6'2", 194 pounds.

46. Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

The 6'1", 222-pound Biles played three seasons with Pitt before landing in Texas. He generated plenty of production while there, recording 101 tackles, 17 for loss, with 4.5 sacks and two interceptions during a dominant 2025 season.

47. Jamari Sharpe, CB, Indiana

Sharpe is a reliable corner, as shown by his 40 games played in four seasons with the Hoosiers. But the 6'1", 188-pound Sharpe likely returned to college for this season to improve his man-to-man coverage skills. He has been better when playing zone defense.

48. Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

Scouts could be split on whether Green would be a better tackle or guard at the NFL level. The 6'5", 324-pound Green played left guard in his first two seasons, including his first year at Oklahoma, before moving to left tackle last season.

49. Quincy Rhodes Jr., edge, Arkansas

The 6'6", 273-pound Rhodes has the kind of size and athleticism that teams generally bet on during Day 2 of the draft. He recorded 43 tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble last season. If he adds more to his skill set, he may generate first-round attention.

50. Koi Perich, S, Oregon

Perich is our sixth Duck on this list. The 6'1", 200-pound playmaker can cover plenty of ground with his impressive athleticism. He can play in a variety of roles as a chess piece for the defense. Still, he’ll need to prove he can be as effective at Oregon after playing the past two seasons with Minnesota, where he was an All-American and All-Big Ten as a freshman. Perich racked up five interceptions in 2024.