Steve Sarkisian Praises Sam Leavitt's Ability Ahead of LSU vs. Texas Matchup

LSU will host the Texas Longhorns for a Week 11 SEC matchup to close out the season at Tiger Stadium for LSU.

As Lane Kiffin faces Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for the first time in his career, the two well-known coaches will meet for the last chance at LSU to secure a postseason run.

Ahead of the matchup, Sarkisian shared his thoughts on quarterback Sam Leavitt, praising his mobility.

The Competitor Matchup

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to pass the ball during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Alabama in Week 10, Leavitt threw for 380 passing yards, with a season high of 47 attempts. The Crimson Tide's defense forced Leavitt out of the pocket and collapsed pressure on him, forcing four sacks on the transfer quarterback.

While that came from a struggling offensive line unit, the Texas Longhorns defense will present the same challenge, with ultimate pressure coming from edge rusher Colin Simmons, who leads the defense with 10.5 sacks.

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As this pressure will continue to force Leavitt to scramble, Sarkisian is aware of his ability to continue to make key offensive plays.

" I mean, this guy's a tremendous competitor. I'll say that I remember that. I mean, he's going to do whatever it takes to try to move the ball forward," said Sarkisian.

While the offensive production began to slip as Alabama took a late lead, Leavitt continued to put in any effort he could on the offense, even recording a tackle after a thrown interception.

"He has no regard for his body, and I say that in a kind way. He's going to run the football. He's going to scramble. He's going to take hits. He's going to dive. He's going to extend the ball. Do all the things to try to move the ball forward," said Sarkisian.

As a known reckless player, Sarkisian and his Longhorns will be watching out for the extra momentum that Leavitt gives to the drives using his legs, not being afraid to take a major hit in order to gain key yards.

November is the most important stretch of LSU's season, with back-to-back SEC play and playoffs just around the corner. Heading into the next major conference opponent as a three-loss team raises the stakes even higher for the Tigers.

There's no time for Leavitt to have pressure collapse on him and give up possession from interceptions, and Texas will continue to bring that pressure all four quarters on Saturday.

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