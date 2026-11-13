LSU Has Answered Every Loss This Season, But Texas Could Change That

LSU has made a habit of responding to losses this season, and the numbers show that the Tigers have found ways to correct some of their biggest problems after falling short.

Following losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky, LSU responded with convincing wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State. The Tigers outscored those two opponents 66-6, with improvements in early scoring, offensive production and defensive efficiency.

However, those performances also came with some familiar issues. LSU continued to turn the football over, and its defensive improvements were not always reflected in every statistical category.

Now, following a 31-13 loss to Alabama, LSU will have another opportunity to respond when it welcomes No. 6 Texas to Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

LSU found a way to start faster after losses

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest differences in LSU's performances following its first two losses was how quickly the offense got going.

Against Ole Miss, the Tigers were held scoreless in the first quarter and went into halftime trailing 24-7. LSU eventually found some offensive rhythm in the second half, scoring 14 points in the third quarter, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome in the 32-24 loss.

The following week against Texas A&M, LSU came out hot. After going three-and-out on its opening possession, the Tigers put together an eight-play, 82-yard scoring drive, taking a 7-0 lead with 9:37 remaining in the first quarter.

LSU continued to build on that start, entering halftime with a 14-3 advantage before scoring three more touchdowns in the third quarter during its 35-6 victory.

The same trend continued against Mississippi State.

After losing to Kentucky 35-34 in overtime, LSU scored twice in the first quarter against the Bulldogs, taking a 14-0 lead. The Tigers added another touchdown before halftime and finished the third quarter with a 31-0 advantage.

The ability to put points on the board early has been a noticeable difference in LSU's response games. Rather than spending the first half trying to climb out of a hole, the Tigers have put themselves in a position to control the game.

Turnovers remain an issue despite better results

While LSU has improved its scoring output following losses, the turnover numbers show that the Tigers have not completely eliminated one of their biggest problems.

Against Ole Miss, Sam Leavitt threw an interception. In the following game against Texas A&M, Leavitt threw another interception, and the Tigers fumbled twice but were fortunate enough to recover both.

The biggest difference was what LSU's defense did with the opportunities it received. The Tigers intercepted Texas A&M twice and recorded four sacks, holding the Aggies to just 156 yards of total offense.

Against Kentucky, LSU lost a fumble and threw an interception. In the following game against Mississippi State, the Tigers avoided an interception but still lost a fumble.

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The defense once again made the difference, recording an interception and forcing Mississippi State to go 0-for-5 on fourth-down attempts.

LSU has shown it can win without completely eliminating turnovers, but that is not necessarily a formula the Tigers should want to rely on against Texas.

Defensive efficiency has been the biggest difference

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) and linebacker Whit Weeks (7) react to sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive numbers provide perhaps the clearest evidence of LSU's ability to respond.

Ole Miss finished with 426 yards of total offense against LSU, including 363 passing yards. The Rebels also went 9-15 on third-down.

One week later, Texas A&M managed just 156 total yards. The Aggies converted only four of their 15 third-down attempts and were held to six points.

The difference was also noticeable following the Kentucky loss.

Kentucky finished with 395 yards of total offense, while Mississippi State managed 291 against LSU. The Tigers also forced four consecutive fourth-down stops against the Bulldogs, preventing Mississippi State from turning several promising drives into points.

Texas presents a different kind of test for LSU

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a difference between responding to a loss and proving that the improvements can be repeated against one of the best teams in the country.

LSU's wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State showed that the Tigers can make adjustments, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. However, Texas will provide a much different challenge.

The Longhorns enter the matchup ranked No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and LSU will have to find a way to limit their offensive production while continuing to take care of the football.

The Tigers have already shown they can respond after disappointing performances. The wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State were evidence of that.

But after falling to Alabama, LSU has another loss to answer for. This time, the challenge comes against a top-10 opponent, and the Tigers will need more than a strong first half or a few defensive stops to get the job done.

If LSU can carry over the improvements it showed in its previous response games, it has a chance to make another statement. If not, the Texas matchup could expose just how much work remains for the Tigers.

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