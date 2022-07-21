LSU Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
The Tigers new No. 7 is on the radar of many top evaluators across the country as he enters what many assume will be his final season in Death Valley. With the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List being released Thursday, LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte finds himself on the list with elite company.
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding wide receiver in the country.
Boutte returns to Baton Rouge after a 2021 season that was cut short due to an ankle injury suffered less than halfway through the year. The All-American receiver is one of the most explosive players in the country, showcasing his talent in just six games last season.
The Tigers WR1 caught nine touchdowns on 38 receptions in 2021 with his efforts asserting himself as the top player on this LSU roster, continuing the tradition of the Tigers’ best player rocking the No. 7 jersey.
"It's bigger than football. It's about leadership, encouragement, accountability and discipline," Boutte wrote on social media after receiving No. 7. "I had to grow into 7 to understand it already had the characteristics that I was striving for. To be chosen to wear this legendary number is an honor. I'm excited to be back on the field with my brothers and go to work this season."
After being fully cleared just a few weeks back, Boutte is on his way to a 2022 season many believe will be monumental. A first-round draft pick in many mock drafts, he has the chance to keep the bloodline of elite LSU wide receivers in the NFL.
Here is a full list of the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Nominees:
Jordan Addison, USC
Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan
Jake Bobo, UCLA
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Brock Bowers, Georgia
Roderic Burns, North Texas
Jermaine Burton, Alabama
Dante Cephas, Kent State
Tyrese Chambers, FIU
Jacob Cowing, Arizona
Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
Daewood Davis, WKU
Nathaniel Dell, Houston
Josh Downs, North Carolina
Grant DuBose, Charlotte
Zay Flowers, Boston College
Zakhari Franklin, UTSA
Corey Gammage, Marshall
Te'Vailance Hunt, Arkansas State
Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Jayshon Jackson, Ball State
Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion
Quentin Johnston, TCU
Nick Mardner, Cincinnati
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
Puka Nacua, BYU
Isaiah Neyor, Texas
Ryan O'Keefe, UCF
A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
Jayden Reed, Michigan State
Corey Rucker, South Carolina
Trayvon Rudolph, NIU
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Keytaon Thompson, Virginia
Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State
Parker Washington, Penn State
Xavier Weaver, South Florida
Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
Quian Williams, Buffalo
Xavier Worthy, Texas