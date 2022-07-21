LSU Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The Tigers new No. 7 is on the radar of many top evaluators across the country as he enters what many assume will be his final season in Death Valley. With the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List being released Thursday, LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte finds himself on the list with elite company.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding wide receiver in the country.

Boutte returns to Baton Rouge after a 2021 season that was cut short due to an ankle injury suffered less than halfway through the year. The All-American receiver is one of the most explosive players in the country, showcasing his talent in just six games last season.

The Tigers WR1 caught nine touchdowns on 38 receptions in 2021 with his efforts asserting himself as the top player on this LSU roster, continuing the tradition of the Tigers’ best player rocking the No. 7 jersey.

Related: Kayshon Boutte Set to Wear Legendary No. 7 For LSU in 2022

"It's bigger than football. It's about leadership, encouragement, accountability and discipline," Boutte wrote on social media after receiving No. 7. "I had to grow into 7 to understand it already had the characteristics that I was striving for. To be chosen to wear this legendary number is an honor. I'm excited to be back on the field with my brothers and go to work this season."

After being fully cleared just a few weeks back, Boutte is on his way to a 2022 season many believe will be monumental. A first-round draft pick in many mock drafts, he has the chance to keep the bloodline of elite LSU wide receivers in the NFL.

Related: Kayshon Boutte Cleared for Activity Following Offseason Ankle Surgery

Here is a full list of the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Nominees:

Jordan Addison, USC

Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan

Jake Bobo, UCLA

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Roderic Burns, North Texas

Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Dante Cephas, Kent State

Tyrese Chambers, FIU

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

Daewood Davis, WKU

Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Josh Downs, North Carolina

Grant DuBose, Charlotte

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Zakhari Franklin, UTSA

Corey Gammage, Marshall

Te'Vailance Hunt, Arkansas State

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Jayshon Jackson, Ball State

Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion

Quentin Johnston, TCU

Nick Mardner, Cincinnati

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Puka Nacua, BYU

Isaiah Neyor, Texas

Ryan O'Keefe, UCF

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Corey Rucker, South Carolina

Trayvon Rudolph, NIU

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Keytaon Thompson, Virginia

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State

Parker Washington, Penn State

Xavier Weaver, South Florida

Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Quian Williams, Buffalo

Xavier Worthy, Texas