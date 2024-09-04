LSU Country

National Championship Odds: LSU Football's Chances to Win College Football Playoff

Brian Kelly and Co. remain with decent odds following Week 1, looking to bounce back after loss.

Zack Nagy

Tigers Head Coach Brian Kelly as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers may have dropped their Week 1 contest to the USC Trojans, but not all hope is lost for the program.

Kelly and Co. fell from No. 13 to No. 18 in the latest AP Poll with the program remaining in position to reach the College Football Playoff with the 10th best odds to win the National Championship.

The Betting Odds (FanDuel):

Georgia Bulldogs: +270
Ohio State Buckeyes: +450
Texas Longhorns: +700
Oregon Ducks: +700
Alabama Crimson Tide: +1100
Ole Miss Rebels: +1500
Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +1700
Penn State Nittany Lions: +1800
Miami Hurricans: +2200
LSU Tigers: +3500

The Bayou Bengals are the only team of the bunch with one loss, but with plenty of time to recover, the Tigers certainly aren't out of it yet.

There are significant high-profile games remaining on the schedule including home games against Alabama, Ole Miss and Oklahoma during SEC play.

For Kelly, he's eager at the challenge that lies ahead:

“Our preparation is outstanding, but preparation does not win you games, you still have to play to win. At times, we did things we needed to do to win, but you have to do them consistently," Kelly said on Tuesday. "We need to finish. We have to make a couple of more plays to win the game. We started well, our attention was good, but you have to finish these games off.”

LSU has been ranked in the AP Top 25 for 25 consecutive weeks dating back to the 2022 season. The 25 consecutive weeks in the AP Poll ranks as the nation’s seventh-longest active streak.

The Tigers open the 100th season of football in Tiger Stadium on Saturday when they host Nicholls at 6:30 p.m. CT.

