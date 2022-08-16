NEWS: LSU Gains Commitment From 4-Star Louisiana Native Khai Prean

Boom! The Tigers dominance on the recruiting trail continues after landing 4-star ATH Khai Prean. The 2023 Louisiana native gives the Tigers another in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly as the Bayou Bengals secure one of the state’s top pure athletes.

Prean is commit No. 21 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed 4-star safety Kylin Jackson on Saturday. This is a huge victory for this LSU staff, bringing in a prospect with the ability to play a myriad of positions for the Tigers.

Prean has shown how versatile he is on the gridiron, lining up all over the football field and making an impact at any slot he is thrown into.

Prean chose LSU over Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State, among others. The Louisiana product will now join a program who has an embarrassment of riches in their 2023 class, headlined by Baton Rouge wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder has been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to keep him close to home. Prean received significant buzz on social media the last few weeks with this LSU program starting the hashtag trend #KeepKhaiHome.

Kelly and the Tigers continue to solidify their ties to the state after yet another hometown prospect elects to stay in Louisiana. The St. James product is right down the road from LSU with the Tigers routinely dipping into the pool of talent the high school produces.

LSU is on an incredible run on the recruitment trail. In search of a few more pure athletes for this class, the Tigers fill a position of need with Prean, who gives them a do-it-all guy that fits their scheme beautifully.

Look for Prean to be a Swiss Army knife for the Tigers. With tremendous versatility, he gives Brian Kelly and his staff a weapon who can play both sides of the ball if called upon.

As a wide receiver, Prean is electric. Using his shiftiness to his advantage, once he gets the ball in open space it gives defenses fits. Difficult to lay a hand on, the speed and athleticism he attains is what has him as such a highly-touted prospect.

The storm continues within this 2023 class and it’s rapidly coming together with a new pledge seemingly every week. With June and July setting the table for what’s to come, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff’s recruiting efforts pay off.

LSU now has 21 spots filled with their focus turning to securing positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. The Tigers have a few more in-state prospects on their radar, specifically 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard, who is set to make his college announcement on Sept. 1.