NEWS: LSU Secures Four-Star 2024 Tight End Tayvion Galloway

Another one for Brian Kelly and the LSU football program. The Tigers run on the recruiting trail continues after gaining a commitment from Ohio native Tayvion Galloway. Galloway, a four-star recruit, became LSU‘s first tight end commitment in the 2024 cycle.

Galloway is commit No. 4 in the 2024 class after the Tigers also welcomed four-star athlete Joseph Stone earlier this month. This is a huge win for Brian Kelly, who lands a versatile tight end with tremendous upside.

Galloway chose LSU over Arkansas and Auburn, among others, adding to the incredible month on the recruiting trail this program has had.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 cycle, clearly making an impression on Galloway over a short period of time.

Galloway has proven to be a threat as a blocking tight end and has shown flashes of his soft hands when becoming a pass catcher. Only entering his junior year, he has all the tools to develop into a lethal threat for this LSU offense when his time comes.

An official visit to Death Valley in March set the tone for Galloway. Developing a better relationship with this LSU staff is what led him to commit to the Tigers.

"I'm not panicked by the fact that we only have a handful of commitments right now," recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said in April. "I think things will speed up here over the next four to six weeks. We're set up for some summer visits but I feel like we're on pace. The evaluation process has been really thorough and the coaches have been fantastic."

We said a storm is coming on the recruiting trail and it’s rapidly taking shape with a new pledge seemingly every week. With June setting the table for what was to come in July, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff’s recruiting efforts pay off.

LSU now has four spots filled in the 2024 cycle with their focus looking to continue adding dynamic athletes to the class. The Tigers still have a few prospects set to announce their college decision in both the 2023 and 2024 classes this summer.