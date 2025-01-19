NFL Legend Tom Brady Praises LSU Football's Jayden Daniels: 'Unbelievable'
Jayden Daniels continued a magical rookie campaign on Saturday night after lifting the Washington Commanders to a victory over the No. 1 seeded Detroit Lions.
The youngster continues taking America by storm during his first season in the National Football League after putting the Commanders on the map.
After leading Washington its first playoff victory since 2005 last weekend, Daniels carried his dominance into a Divisional Round showdown in Detroit.
Daniels thrashed the Lions' defense from start to finish after ending the day going 22-for-31 on passing attempts with 299 yards through the air with a pair of touchdowns. He also added 51 rushing yards after showcasing his dynamic play style.
"It feels good. It's a surreal moment for the Washington fanbase. It's an awesome moment," Daniels said after Saturday's game. "It was an electric environment... But you can't let the outside noise distract you from the main goal and that's to win."
It's back-to-back big-time showings from Daniels after taking down the Tampa Bay Buccanneers in the Wild Card Round last weekend.
Last week, Daniels became only the fourth quarterback in the Super Bowl era of the NFL to win a road playoff start joining Russell Wilson (2012), Mark Sanchez (2009) and Joe Flacco (2008).
In addition, Daniels became the first rookie in NFL history to lead his team in rushing yards (38) and passing yards (268) in a playoff victory.
It's been a record-setting season for the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels finished the regular season with 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He broke the rookie quarterback record with 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
“I always believed we could achieve more than what people give us credit for. You have to go out there and put in the work each and every day," Daniels said on Saturday. "Just put your head down and grind and when you look up at the end of the season, you could be in a position like this.”
Daniels put the world on notice in 2023 with the LSU Tigers after rewriting the record books on his way to a Heisman Trophy, but the immediate impaact he's made with the Commanders has been eye-opening.
He even has NFL legends chiming in on the rise after Saturday's victory over Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions.
During Saturday's contest, it was Tom Brady in the booth calling the game where he was lost for words at Daniels' poise.
Brady's Praise: "What a player Jayden Daniels is," Brady said in the fourth quarter. "Unbelievable performance."
Daniels is one victory away from reaching the Super Bowl with all eyes set to be on the former LSU great next weekend in another "win or go home" clash.
The Commanders will take on the winner of Sunday's showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.
