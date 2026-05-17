Tom Brady Found Himself on the Runway in His New Retirement Side Gig

Tom Brady had an eventful Saturday, that’s for sure.

He started out his day by giving the commencement speech at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. The legendary quarterback didn’t shy away from taking jabs at his former Patriots coach Bill Belichick. This is how he started his speech: “I usually don’t do well with compliments. ... I had a coach for 20 years tell me how s---ty I was every day.” Yikes.

Brady didn’t stop subtly mentioning Belichick there.

“I want you to challenge yourself with ideas that are uncomfortable and people that push you to be your very best,” Brady said. “Even if one of those people is a cranky old coach who cuts the sleeves off his sweatshirt and screams at you all day, ‘Do your job.’ O.K., that’s too specific.”

NFL football legend @TomBrady says coach Bill Belichick @Belichick_B told him how "shitty" he was "everyday" pic.twitter.com/1aWY15fbYg — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) May 17, 2026

Brady hung up his gown in the afternoon and traveled to New York City to sport a different outfit, this time in N.Y. Fashion Week. The quarterback wore a full body leather outfit with a jacket and pants for the Gucci runway. It’s a retirement side gig we never saw coming from the future Hall of Famer.

Tom Brady just hit the @Gucci resort 2027 runway in New York City. pic.twitter.com/oxpqmW8PR7 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 17, 2026

When the NFL posted the same video, the league captioned the post “entering his model era,” so this might not be the last time we see the 48-year-old on the runway.

Brady wasn’t the only star to strut across the runway on Saturday night. Paris Hilton and Cindy Crawford, who closed the Gucci show, also walked. One of these names is not like the other.

Many fans online compared Brady’s outfit and walk to the Terminator, and some said his facial expressions reminded them of the characters in Zoolander. He did a good job, even if his appearance on the runway was random and unexpected. Retirement is all about finding hobbies, maybe fashion is Brady’s newest one.

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