Nick Saban to Lane Kiffin: How The LSU Tigers Staff Has Ties to College Football Icon

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has assembled a star-studded staff in Baton Rouge with multiple assistants having ties to college football icon Nick Saban.

It's no secret Kiffin and Saban have a history with the pair of mastermind coaches working together on staff at the University of Alabama, but it's clear LSU's new shot-caller continues falling back on his mentor for critical decisions.

When the LSU job presented itself, Kiffin made sure to reach out to Saban throughout the decision-making process - alongside Pete Carroll.

“Pete Carroll, really – he told me, you know, that he always told my dad that he’d look out for me, and so, when we were talking, he really channeled him, knowing him for so long, and he said this is exactly what he would do,” Kiffin added. “He would tell you, boy, go get it, go for it.”

“And, you know, Coach Saban kind of coached at another place in this conference, so I can’t really say exactly what he said,” Kiffin said, as the media in the room laughed. “But, I’ll say I think the world of Coach Saban, and I respect him.”

Now, Kiffin's first coaching staff in Baton Rouge will have a Saban touch on it with multiple assistant coaches having history on his previous staff.

The Assistants With Saban Ties:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford alongside him. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

LSU has amended the the old term sheet with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years with an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

Joe Cox: Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

Eric Wolford: Offensive Line Coach - Wolford has significant ties to the Southeastern Conference where he spent the last two seasons as the Kentucky Wildcats' position coach. He also worked for the Wildcats in 2021. Wolford was offensive line coach at Alabama in 2022 and 2023 in Nick Saban’s final two seasons.

Lou Spanos: Pass Rush Specialist / Assistant Defensive Line - Spanos most recently served as a defensive analyst for the Rebels and comes to LSU with 17 years of NFL experience.

Now, as Kiffin navigates his first offseason with the LSU Tigers, it's clear he will be surrounded by a myriad of seasoned veterans across college football.

