LSU Football Icon Reveals Bold Statement on Future of the Tigers Under Lane Kiffin

The Lane Kiffin era is off to a historic start in Baton Rouge with the new shot-caller of the LSU Tigers quickly making his presence felt across a chaotic offseason.

Once Kiffin was brought in as the leader of the program, championship expectations immediately rose in what became the storyline of the 2025 season.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Now, Kiffin has received the stamp of approval from an LSU icon: Will Campbell.

“I think NFL, LSU speaks for itself,” Campbell said. “All the guys that are here, we got five or six on our team, one on Seattle. Longest streak of Super Bowls with players out of any college. We just produce this, this part of it.

“It’s why you go to LSU, all the greats that come before you and the ones that come after you know, there’s a standard there."

Campell was recruited by Kiffin during his time on the prep scene where he provided his thoughts on the hire.

"I think it’s awesome,” Campbell said when asked about Kiffin heading to Baton Rouge. “I was recruited by Kiffin. He’s a dog. I played against him for three years.”

Now, as the new era of LSU Football unfolds under Kiffin, expectations are rising amid a strong offseason with the program assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with over 40 newcomers signing with the Bayou Bengals.

