The LSU Transfer Who Could Become Lane Kiffin's Week 1 X-Factor

Year one under head coach Lane Kiffin will undoubtedly revolve around the performances from the many new faces the LSU Tigers have for the 2026 season, as the roster is completely revamped with the arrival of Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers have plenty of incoming transfers who will influence the Tigers' 2026 season on both sides of the ball, from quarterback Sam Leavitt and left tackle Jordan Seaton to edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen and linebacker TJ Dottery.

The Tigers will need plenty of production out of those transfers, especially when LSU takes the field for the first time this season against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. However, LSU has one underrated transfer portal addition who could become an X-factor when the Tigers take the field this weekend.

Dilin Jones Could Play a Huge Role Against Clemson

LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones 13 LSU Football practice. August 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers look to rebuild the running game after what was a poor showing out of the backfield for LSU, as the rushing attack averaged 104 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the SEC. And one of the new faces who was brought in to infuse some energy into the running game is Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones.

He also brings a different style of running the football, which the Tigers did not have a season ago, with a style that is more balanced and consistent compared to the other running backs in the position group.

Jones will be facing a Clemson rush defense that he should be able to take advantage of, as Clemson's defensive line is undergoing a massive restructuring, especially in the interior.

Clemson has a huge question mark in the middle of its defense, losing front-line starters Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart to the NFL and rotational piece Stephylan Green.

Jones has looked good since arriving in Baton Rouge, and the running back will likely be a much bigger piece of the LSU offense than initially thought, as Jones was an underrated addition out of the portal.

"He looks really good. Has come in and been good in protection, been good in his vision, his feet, running the ball, and has been really a bright spot," Kiffin said back in the spring. "Like I said, offensively, we've struggled to find those, and again the tackling part is a difference in that position specifically."

The Tigers will undoubtedly look to attack the Clemson defense through the air and work out any kinks with the passing attack; however, where LSU could have plenty of success and dominate the pace of play is on the ground, and Jones gives the Tigers the best opportunity to do just that.

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