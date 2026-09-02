LSU Week 1 Injury Report: Latest Updates and Practice Status

It's almost time for the Tigers to take the stage of Death Valley for the first time this season, facing the Clemson Tigers this Labor Day Weekend.

A brand new team will be coming out of the tunnel after a major portal attack from new head coach Lane Kiffin this offseason, bringing in over 40 new players to the program.

Fans are anxiously awaiting the debut of the new talent on the team, and with a healthy team heading into Week 1, they are expected to get the full experience of the renovated roster.

A Fully Recovered QB

Quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during LSU football practice on Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the most significant commits from Kiffin's portal attack was quarterback Sam Leavitt from ASU, ranked the No. 1 quarterback in the portal.

Now, he heads into this weekend for his first game as the Tigers' offensive leader. And his first college football game since late October 2025.

He made the headline-making move to Baton Rouge while still recovering from a season-ending ankle injury to end his career with the Sundevils. Now, he's named one of the biggest wild cards in college football for his condensed practice time with the new team.

But after an impressive fall camp, Leavitt has not only shown his healthy abilities in the pocket, but also connecting to receivers and forming elite duos on the unit that fans can look forward to watching all season long.

The Player With The Most Questions

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Kiffin's roster has no reported injuries and will be 100% for this Saturday, there is one player who remains injured - and not fully a part of the roster.

After a massive controversy over Kiffin trying to sign former Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright from the Cleveland Browns, Wright has been reported practicing with the Tigers this week.

There's still one more obstacle for LSU to overcome before Wright officially joins the talented roster, with a court case in Baton Rouge deciding if the SEC can implement its rules of not having a professional player on the roster, even with the set temporary restraining order for Wright to commit to LSU.

So if all goes well, Wright could be featured in the debut season of the new era of LSU football when he's fully healthy. It was announced that Wright had an undisclosed injury in August, which made him sit out both of the Browns' preseason games and a week of training camp.

There's not much to worry about if Wright isn't able to add his pro abilities to the field, with tight end Trey'Dez Green being ranked the No. 1 tight end in the country. Elite talent fills the room, with tight end Zach Grace and Malachi Thomas coming off an impressive fall camp.

Still, Wright is the one player with the most questions surrounding him right now, for both his ability to play physically and legally. That's starting to become the new normal at LSU.

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