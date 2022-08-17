Notebook: Day 12 of LSU Fall Camp

LSU held fall camp practice No. 12 Wednesday morning with the media getting the chance to sit in on the full practice. Going through positional drills to get things going, the Tigers broke into a scrimmage to cap off the day.

The running back room continues to be one with many eyes on it along with the cornerbacks. Both units still looking to determine their rotation, Wednesday’s practice shined light on each situation.

Here are a few takeaways from practice No. 12:

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels took a majority of first team reps on Wednesday with Garrett Nussmeier earning a few towards the end of the day. Daniels is really hitting his stride as of late, delivering on a number of passes in the 11v11 scrimmage.

But Nussmeier continues to hang in there and prove he is more than capable of being the Tigers QB1. Delivering on an over the shoulder play to Brian Thomas Jr, Nussmeier’s throw was the play of the day with cornerback Latterance Welch joking, “Damn that was a pass. Drew Brees must’ve thrown that pass.”

Saturday’s practice will again give a better perspective on where this quarterback competition is headed. With both Daniels and Nussmeier looking the part, some separation in snaps should begin to take place over the next 3-4 practices.

Running Back Situation

Noah Cain looks like an SEC starter. Excelling at catching the ball in the backfield and making consistent plays, he has been a highlight of fall camp after getting to campus over the summer. The Penn State transfer had been nursing a foot injury, but has since looked exceptional with Brian Kelly speaking highly of the elusive back.

Armoni Goodwin and Cain appear to be splitting first team reps right now. Goodwin is a freight train coming down the middle and has clearly put on some noticeable size. After breaking out in the spring game, the sophomore back carried his success into fall camp.

So, what about John Emery? Emery has been taking a majority of his reps with the second team throughout camp. In what many were hoping to be a breakout year for the former 5-star running back, he’ll need to make an impression over the final few practices leading up to the season opener to make a move up the depth chart.

Running backs coach Frank Wilson was incredibly vocal on Wednesday, really coaching up his guys throughout both positional drills and the 11v11 scrimmage.

Major Burns

Burns is beginning to put it all together, running exclusively with the first team throughout practice. Kelly has been pleased with his ability to communicate with this defense while complimenting his “savvy” style.

Look for Burns to make an impact on this team this season in the secondary alongside Jay Ward. Standing out during fall camp to this point, the Baton Rouge native and Georgia transfer has the chance to take a big step in his second year with the program.

Arkansas transfers Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha are two names to also keep an eye out for in the secondary. Both products of Louisiana are starting to click and could challenge Burns for playing time this season. The remaining fall camp practices will tell the story with this position group.