Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Talks Tiger Stadium, Containing Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels put the country on notice after his masterclass performance against Florida last weekend in The Swamp, including Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin. It was a balanced attack for Daniels, who utilized his dual-threat abilities in ways LSU fans have been waiting to see.

But this week presents a different challenge against a fiery Ole Miss squad who has been able to get just about anything they want on both sides of the ball this season. Defensively, Daniels will be facing a secondary that has the grit and talent to contain him in ways Florida couldn’t.

Kiffin spoke on Daniels’ success last week and how he’s continued to monitor his progression throughout his career.

"I thought he played great the other night, running and throwing," Kiffin said. "I've seen him over time. Very explosive player. They seem to have gotten the receivers going.”

Yes, Kiffin is locked in on slowing down Daniels and this firepower offense LSU discovered last week, but controlling his players in a rowdy Tiger Stadium is another piece Kiffin is focused on this week.

A 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Death Valley will surely draw an electric atmosphere and Kiffin spoke highly of the success the Tigers have at home.

"We just have to stay focused, play each play and do your job," Kiffin said. "A lot of teams have not performed very well there. They've got a great, winning record over the years there. Their crowd understands football and is into it as much as any place that you go. We've played some really challenging games there."

"This is a different animal. No disrespect to those places, but this will be a real atmosphere and crowd noise. It'll be very challenging."

Saturday will be the beginning of back-to-back road games for the Rebels, the first time all season they've hit the road in consecutive weekends.

LSU and Ole Miss will face off on CBS Saturday afternoon with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT.