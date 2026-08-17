LSU Was Missing Multiple Potential Starters at Practice Monday

Practice looked off on Monday.

The Tigers started with team drills as always, which took longer than other practices, during which the media had the chance to view the later individual drills. By the time those drills came around, some changes had taken place.

Running back Harlem Berry, wide receiver Malik Elzy, defensive tackle Malik Blocton and defensive end Jordan Ross were not seen on the practice fields during individual drills. Quarterback Sam Leavitt also looked off following the team drills.

Leavitt's timing wasn't there on deep balls, and he overall looked tired. Monday morning's practice felt hotter than any previous one. Leavitt seemed like he was drinking more water and wiping his face and arms with a towel more often than normal.

Lane Kiffin was asked about the absences during his press conference after practice, and said everyone who missed practice "should be fine" in what was a short response.

How big of a role are these Tigers supposed to play?

Malik Elzy makes a catch in a 2024 game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Harlem Berry returned to LSU for his sophomore year looking like he had the starting spot locked up after coming onto the scene as a freshman. Then came transfer Dilin Jones from Wisconsin, who has garnered high praise from Kiffin and is nearly locked in as the starter.

But Berry should get the second most carries on the team behind Jones, with Caden Durham also in the mix.

"I think he started to run the ball more physically... so I'm very excited about where we can get to," Kiffin said Monday.

LSU loaded up its wide receiver room via the transfer portal, with Illinois transfer Elzy being a part of it. He likely won't be a starter but should be featured well in the rotation. So far in the fall, he has made noise with some big diving catches and his quickness off the line.

Elzy has two more seasons of eligibility and can be a big part of the room that Kiffin is building for the receiving corps.

Ross is slated to be one of the two starting edge rushers for the Tigers, opposite Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen. Ross came to LSU via another set of Tigers and a different Death Valley, and will face his former team when LSU starts the season off against Clemson.

Ross has looked great in both spring and fall camps, which is why he's earned the starting role. Freshman Lamar Brown and redshirt junior Dylan Carpenter have both looked great in the fall and are in line for some meaningful snaps.

Blocton is currently in a battle for a starting spot with freshmen Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson. Geralds has a good chance of being a starter, with both Anderson and Blocton vying for that second spot.

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