LSU Got Its Offense Right Just in Time Because the Easy Part Is Over

After a dominating 63-14 win over McNeese State in Week 5, LSU has proved its talent and success through the first half of the season, before a brutal slate arrives.

The Tigers have seven games left in the regular season. Seven SEC games, with no breaks till the end of October.

Luckily, LSU had its fair share of challenges in the early weeks of the season, facing SEC opponents Texas A&M and Ole Miss, to perfect the offensive rhythm just before the next challenge arrives.

The Offensive Grade

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Lane Kiffin took over the program in Baton Rouge during the offseason, he brought in major talent on both sides of the ball, including a crowded wide receiver room that was one of the biggest questions heading into the season.

After the first five games, LSU seems to have found reliable starters within the room, as well as impact players who can adapt to the team's recent injuries.

Wide receiver Jackson Harris showed off his talents against Texas A&M, being used as an inside receiver in place of tight end Trey'Dez Green. Harris put up 163 receiving yards and two touchdowns during the SEC matchup, already totaling 317 yards this season.

Winston Watkins Jr., a wide receiver transfer from Ole Miss, has also stood out in the receiver room, leading the position group with 354 receiving yards this season.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt has had a recent turnaround with his receivers, with offensive line changes giving him extra time in the pocket to use his outside options, instead of the run instinct that the early season saw.

When he doesn't use his receivers, Leavitt looks to running back Dilin Jones to make big plays, and Jones has already logged 94 carries this season for 426 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

The unit now ranks 3rd in the nation, averaging 547.8 yards per game so far this season, and breaking the school's record for 101 offensive plays and 39 first downs against McNeese.

While the offense seems to be able to produce elite production, the early season matchups were the first test of the unit, before this next challenge arrives.

The Schedule Stakes

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) passes against the McNeese Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before a much-needed bye week in Week 9, the Tigers will face SEC opponents Kentucky and Auburn, with an at-home visit from the Mississippi State Bulldogs in between.

That's just in October; November is where the stakes get much higher.

The first two weeks of November will be the most anticipated games of the season, hosting Alabama and Texas in Death Valley, trying to receive the ultimate stamp of approval for Kiffin's renovated program.

Then the Tigers will travel to Knoxville to meet the Tennessee Volunteers, before ending out the regular season by visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Hopefully the team enjoyed their break from SEC opponents last weekend. It was the last one of the regular season.

It's the most crucial stretch of the season for the Tigers to fulfill the postseason expectations, with all the stakes on the offense to be able to continue the talent that fans saw against the early-season unranked opponents.

The offense does look ready enough to face the next slate of matchups. But if they aren't, simple mistakes will bring major consequences to the program.

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