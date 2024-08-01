Position Change: LSU Freshman Officially Listed as a Cornerback
LSU freshman Michael Turner Jr. thrived on both sides of the ball during his prep career at New Orleans (La.) John Curtis High.
After playing as both a wide receiver and defensive back, he drew attention due to his sheer speed in open space.
Turner was recruited as an athlete by the Tigers, and with high-upside at the cornerback position, he's officially made the move full-time.
After arriving as a summer enrollee, Turner switched to cornerback and never looked back after playing both sides of the ball in high school.
A player who's set to hit the weight room with force, Turner will need to add significant size before competing against SEC wideouts.
He arrived in Baton Rouge hovering around the 142-145 pound range and has already added nearly 10 pounds this offseason.
Turner's official height and weight, according to LSU's updated roster, is 6-foot-1, 152 pounds.
Now, he's gearing up for his first Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with the Tigers kicking off festivities on Thursday.
Turner will have an opportunity to come in and compete with a lack of depth in the secondary this fall.
What does the LSU cornerback room look like?
The Projection Heading Into Fall Camp:
Starters: Ashton Stamps (Soph.), PJ Woodland (Fr.)
Backups: Zy Alexander (Sr.) JK Johnson (R-Jr.) and Jyaire Brown (Jr.)
PJ Woodland asserted himself as a starting caliber cornerback during spring ball after working with the first-team alongside Ashton Stamps. He spent the final two weeks running with the one's on the opposite side of Stamps and had the entire program buzzing about what could be this fall. Heading into Fall Camp, this is a position group of intrigue with Zy Alexander getting back to full speed after recovering from a torn ACL last season and both Ohio State transfers Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson ready to compete. Another name to keep tabs on is Michael Turner Jr. The wide receiver turned cornerback has been impressive this offseason and will look to make a name for himself during his first preseason practices.
Others: Michael Turner Jr. (Fr.) and Ju'Juan Johnson (Fr.)
