Predicting LSU Football's Starting Offensive Line After Jordan Seaton's Commitment

The Lane Kiffin era is off to a historic start in Baton Rouge after the LSU Tigers quickly assembled the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with over 40 newcomers joining the roster.

There was a primary focus on stacking elite talent via the free agent market with Kiffin and Co. exceeding expectations in what will go down as an all-time great haul this offseason.

LSU's decision-maker called his shot at the his introductory press conference on Dec. 1 and backed it up across the three-week portal window.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

Kiffin and Co. put a bow on the program's Transfer Portal Class on Friday night after inking Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton amid a three-team battle between the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle with Kiffin and Co. inking the five-star to a monstrous deal for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps in 2024 - according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign with an astounding 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Now, with Seaton in the race, what could LSU's offensive line depth chart look like across Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge?

Projected Offensive Line Depth Chart:

Projected Starters: LT Jordan Seaton, LG Devin Harper, C Braelin Moore, RG Aliou Bah, RT Weston Davis

Transfer Additions: JaKolby Jones, Ja’Quan Sprinkle, Will Satterwhite, Darrin Strey, Sean Thompkins, Ja’Mard Jones.

Returnees: Solomon Thomas, Bo Bordelon, Brett Bordelon

Freshmen: Brysten Martinez, Ryan Miret

There will be significant movement this offseason along the offensive line, but Seaton and Braelin Moore can be pencilled in as starters - with sources telling LSU Tigers On SI that the program is high on Maryland transfer Aliou Bah.

Spring Camp will provide an pivotal stretch for Kiffin and Co. as the new-look offensive line identifies rotations with double-digit newcomers.

