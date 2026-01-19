LSU Football Looking To Gain Momentum for No. 1 Transfer Portal OL Jordan Seaton

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is the most coveted player remaining in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for his services.

The No. 1 available offensive lineman arrived in Baton Rouge on Sunday afternoon to begin his multi-day stay with Kiffin and Co. as LSU gets its crack in the Seaton sweepstakes.

Seaton is fresh off of visits to see the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes with an Oregon Ducks trip also on the docket - as it currently stands - while LSU looks to make its presence felt across his time in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder started in all 13 games in as a true freshman in 2024 where he earned Freshman All-America honors across a strong debut under Deion Sanders and Co. in Boulder.

The elite prospect was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

#LSU is hosting the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal: Jordan Seaton.



The 6’5, 330-pound Colorado transfer is the top available player in the market with Lane Kiffin rolling out the red carpet.



Now, a tour of Death Valley under the lights.



He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Now, heading into his third season of college ball, Seaton will have a change of scenery as he looks to choose between LSU, Mississippi State, Miami, and Oregon - as it currently stands.

LSU has all hands on deck with Seaton in town. From dinners at Stab's Prime and Supper Club - two of the nicest restaurants in Baton Rouge - to Kiffin rolling out the red carpet, the Bayou Bengals are giving him the VIP treatment on his two-day stay.

As it stands, Seaton has a visit set with the Oregon Ducks after LSU, but the clock is ticking on a decision.

LSU will begin classes on Tuesday with the ideal scenario being that Seaton shuts things down with the Tigers and inks a deal with the program, but it's clear Oregon is lingering in the background amid a visit being set, according to ESPN.

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that the large NIL number won't be a factor here in the Seaton sweepstakes. Kiffin and Co. are prepared to open the checkbook in order to land him with Seaton being the "missing piece" to a championship roster.

LSU is firmly in the race for Seaton, but with Oregon and others remaining in contact, the No. 1 available player in the Transfer Portal continues navigating his process with a trip to Eugene lingering.

Can LSU lock down the No. 1 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal as he works through the final stages of his recruitment? Time will tell, but it's clear the Bayou Bengals have emerged as serious contenders in his process.

