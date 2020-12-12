Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU Football at No. 6 Florida

We've reached the final hours before LSU's final home game of the 2020 season. The Tigers have spent a good portion of their season away from Baton Rouge as the matchup against Florida will be road game No. 6 while the the team has played just three home games in Tiger Stadium to this point.

LSU has split the last 10 games on the road in Gainesville and go into Saturday's matchup as 23-point underdogs to the No. 6 team in the country. Much like last week against Alabama, not many are giving this LSU team much of a chance as the offense is likely not going to be able to keep up with the high powered Florida offense led by Kyle Trask.

However, the Tigers are starting Max Johnson at quarterback which could be a nice change of pace for the team after five games of the highs and lows of TJ Finley.

Here are a few pregame notes and stories to get you ready for the Tigers' road battle with the Gators.

Pregame Notes (provided by LSUSports)

Saturday’s game will mark only the second time LSU and Florida have met during the month of December. The two teams played in Tiger Stadium on Dec. 5, 1964 with the Gators posting a 20-6 victory.

The game in 1964 was originally scheduled for Oct. 3 that year, however was moved to December after Hurricane Hilda postponed the original contest.

The teams have split the last 10 meetings in Gainesville. The average margin of victory in the last five games between the teams in Gainesville is 5.

LSU has had either a 100-yard rusher or receiver in 7 games this year.

John Emery led the Tigers in rushing against Alabama with 79 yards and 1 TD on seven carries. His 54-yard TD run against the Crimson Tide was a career long.

Kayshon Boutte, a true freshman, is coming off his best performance as a Tiger with 8 receptions for 111 yards against Alabama.

Ali Gaye ranks No. 2 in the SEC in tackles for loss with 9.5. Gaye had a sack and 2 tackles for loss against Alabama.

LSU is 30-33-3 all-time against Florida, however the Tigers have won seven of the last 10 against the Gators including a 42-28 win a year ago in Tiger Stadium.

33 - Of the 55 players that saw action against Alabama, 33 were either freshmen or sophomores.

5 - Number of true freshmen (WR/TE Gilbert 8 starts, CB Ricks 5, QB Finley 5, WR Boutte 3, and DE Ojulari 1) that have started at least 1 game for LSU this year.

19 - Number of true freshmen that have seen action for LSU through the first 8 games of the season.

27 - Straight games LSU has had at least one passing touchdown.

LSU has won 14 of its last 16 games against SEC Eastern Division foes after defeating South Carolina on October 24.

Florida and Missouri are the only teams from the eastern division to defeat the Tigers during that stretch as Florida did it in the first week of October in 2018 as well as in November 2016.

