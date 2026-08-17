Preseason AP Poll Reveals Intriguing Misconception about LSU Football in 2026

The college football calendar enters its final full week before the season officially kicks off, as “Week 0” officially kicks off on Saturday, August 29th. Yet, for the LSU Tigers and most of college football, there are still two full weeks before the season kicks off on September 5th.

Although the wait is not over, the anticipation for the 2026 season continues to build, as Monday afternoon marked the first release of the Associated Press Top-25 poll. To kick off the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge, the Tigers will open the season ranked No. 11, making them the sixth-highest ranked SEC team.

The Tigers rank only behind Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma in the SEC. However, they will end up playing four of those schools during the regular season.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full AP Top-25 Rankings

Ohio State Oregon Georgia Notre Dame Texas Indiana Miami Texas A&M Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Texas Tech Alabama BYU USC Michigan Washington Penn State SMU Tennessee Utah Iowa Houston Louisville Missouri

Strength of Schedule

LSU’s schedule will see them play five ranked opponents in what is deemed one of the SEC’s more forgiving schedules. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Tigers enter the upcoming season with the 10th most difficult schedule in the SEC, yet they rank 10th nationally in strength of schedule.

The schedule opens right away with a matchup versus unranked Clemson. Then, following Louisiana Tech, they will open SEC play with Kiffin’s much-anticipated return to Oxford for what will be a ranked game versus Ole Miss, before the Tigers host Texas A&M in another ranked showdown.

2026 will also see LSU host Alabama and Texas in back-to-back weeks in early November before traveling to Knoxville to face Tennessee.

While most of their games have yet to have a scheduled kickoff time announced, the Tigers already know they will be facing Clemson and Ole Miss under the lights. Both games are scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff.

The debut season of Kiffin in Baton Rouge already comes with great expectations. The Tigers spent heavily in the offseason, putting together one of the sport’s most expensive rosters, reportedly exceeding $40 million.

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