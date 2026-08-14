LSU QB Sam Leavitt Knows What Lane Kiffin Demands From Him This Season

As Sam Leavitt enters his debut season with the LSU Tigers, the expectations for the incoming transfer addition are lofty.

The expectations from the entire nation aren't Leavitt's biggest priority; it's more about what his new head coach, Lane Kiffin, expects on a tactically-run offense.

It's offense that Leavitt just got the keys to, and one that will be put to the ultimate test to see if he's the right fit.

A Change Of Pace

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming in from Arizona State, Leavitt is already expecting a different offensive scheme in the SEC conference.

But after Kiffin broke social media by switching conference rivalry programs, there's a whole new ballpark in Baton Rouge. One that everyone will take time to get used to, including Leavitt.

Kiffin is known for his fast-paced offense, his tendency to mismanage defenses, and his ability to control his offensive talent to be physical and timely on each play called.

Leavitt stepped into the high-stakes role last January, coming off a season-ending ankle injury with the Sundevils. Despite his limited ability, he was still held to the standards of LSU's next quarterback.

A Developed Quarterback

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his first appearance as a Tiger to kick off the second week of LSU's fall camp, Leavitt gave insight into taking over the coveted position on Kiffin's offense.

When asked about being known as a "film junkie," Leavitt told the media that the habit grew from his older brother, former safety for the Las Vegas Raiders, Dillan Leavitt.

"Viewing the game in that way, that's it's so fun mentally, it's just a way to grind and constantly get better," said Leavitt.

Having an offensive leader who thinks film is fun is an added plus for the massive recruiting win this offseason. Even when he can't put his No. 1 ranked on the field, Leavitt is constantly becoming more educated in play-calling.

His love for the game off the field is shared between his new mentors, as Kiffin and his staff have built a strong connection with Leavitt this offseason.

"They see my passion for the game, and I see theirs. I'd say this staff is the hardest-working staff that I've been around, and it's a blessing for me to be held accountable in that way," said Leavitt.

With invested work ethic from both sides, the offense - performing at a new level this year - is already seeing success behind the scenes.

"It's been a grind since I got here in January," said Leavitt.

It sounds like he's had no days off as Kiffin's offensive leader. And it is sure to pay off this fall.

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