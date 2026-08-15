LSU's First Fall Scrimmage Could Settle These Questions

The LSU Tigers will take the field inside Tiger Stadium for their first of two fall camp scrimmages on Saturday.

While these scrimmages won’t reveal all about this LSU team, they will be a nice early test for the Tigers. However, as they enter this scrimmage, there are three unsettled questions in particular that the Tigers could be getting answers on following Saturday’s behind-closed-doors action.

How Ready is Sam Leavitt to Run the Offense?

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only does LSU have to worry about what the starting quarterback will look like coming off the season-ending injury, but they’ll also be wondering what the extended time off in the spring means for his retention and execution of the offense.

Leavitt not being available in the spring only made the potential doubts bigger surrounding him entering the season, as he is entering a new program with a new culture and completely new offensive scheme. Yet, until fall camp, he never got real reps on the practice field in a camp-like setting.

Yes, Leavitt was leading player-led workouts over the summer, which Lane Kiffin revealed while explaining why the quarterback didn’t make the trip to Tampa, Florida, for SEC Media Days. But working out in 7-on-7 drills isn’t the same as doing 11-on-11 with full pads.

This first scrimmage will be crucial for Leavitt and the LSU offense working to build their identity and find what fits them best.

Does the Defensive Line Have What It Takes?

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest questions facing the LSU defense is its front line. The Tigers won’t have a single returning starter from last season’s defensive line, and for the most part, they’ll be relying on additions via the transfer portal to produce right away.

The defensive end additions of Princewill Umanmielen and Jordan Ross bring experienced pass-rushers, with Umanmielen coming off a career year at Ole Miss with nine sacks. The big question lies on the interior defensive line.

None of Stephiylan Green, Malik Blocton, or Deuce Geralds possess the typical 300-pound+ frame of typical SEC run stuffers.

Stopping the run will be paramount as always in the SEC, and while this first scrimmage won’t tell all about the Tigers’ ability, it will be a good litmus test.

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