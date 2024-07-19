Preseason SEC Media Poll Tabs LSU Football as Top-Five Team, All-SEC Teams Released
Offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. lead a list of eight LSU players who have been named preseason All-SEC according to a poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days in Dallas this week.
Campbell and Perkins, along with all-purpose player Zavion Thomas, were named first-team by the media.
LSU players on the second-team include a trio on offense in tackle Emery Jones, tight end Mason Taylor and wide receiver Kyren Lacy, safety Major Burns on defense, and Thomas as the return specialist.
Senior long snapper Slade Roy earned third-team recognition.
Campbell, also a first-team preseason All-America, has twice earned All-SEC honors in his two years with the Tigers. He was a second-team selection in 2022 as a true freshman and he earned first-team honors a year ago. Campbell, one of the most dominant offensive linemen in LSU history, has started 26 games in two years.
Perkins, a second-team preseason All-America heading into 2024, is one of the top defensive playmakers in college football. In two years with the Tigers, Perkins has tallied 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and forced seven fumbles.
Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State, averaged 33.7 yards on six kickoff returns and 11.7 yards on 14 punt returns for the Bulldogs in 2023.
The predicted order of finish in the SEC according to the media had Georgia first, followed by Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss and LSU. It’s the first time since 1991 that the SEC will not be divided into divisions.
The top two teams in the 16-team league standings based on winning percentage advance to the SEC Championship Game.
LSU opens its third season under head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, Sept. 1 against USC in Las Vegas. LSU’s home-opener against Nicholls on Saturday, Sept. 7 begins a season-long celebration of 100 years of Tiger Stadium.
School
Points
Georgia
3330
Texas
3041
Alabama
2891
Ole Miss
2783
LSU
2322
Missouri
2240
Tennessee
2168
Oklahoma
2022
Texas A&M
1684
Auburn
1382
Kentucky
1371
Florida
1146
South Carolina
923
Arkansas
749
Mississippi State
623
Vanderbilt
293
2024 Preseason All-SEC Teams
OFFENSE
First Team
QB – Carson Beck, Georgia
RB – Trevor Etienne, Georgia
RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri
WR – Tre Harris, Ole Miss
TE – Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss
OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL – Will Campbell, LSU
OL – Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
Second Team
QB – Quinn Ewers, Texas
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
*RB – CJ Baxter, Texas
*RB – Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida
WR – Isaiah Bond, Texas
WR – Kyren Lacy, LSU
TE – Mason Taylor, LSU
OL – Emery Jones, LSU
OL – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia
OL – Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
C – Parker Brailsford, Alabama
Third Team
QB – Jalen Milroe, Alabama
RB – Justice Haynes, Alabama
RB – Ulysses Bentley, Ole Miss
WR – Deion Burks, Oklahoma
WR – Dominic Lovett, Georgia
TE – Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL – Earnest Greene III, Georgia
OL – Marques Cox, Kentucky
OL – Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
OL – Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
C – Jake Majors, Texas
DEFENSE
First Team
DL – James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
DL – Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky
DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
LB – Harold Perkins, LSU
LB – Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
*LB – Deontae Lawson, Alabama
*LB – Mykel Williams, Georgia
DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB – Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
DB – Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Second Team
DL – Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
DL – Landon Jackson, Arkansas
DL – Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
*DL – Tim Smith, Alabama
*DL – Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
LB – Debo Williams, South Carolina
LB – Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB – Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
DB – Jahdae Barron, Texas
DB – Major Burns, LSU
DB – Andrew Mukuba, Texas
DB – Malik Muhammad, Texas
Third Team
DL – Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL – Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
DL – Trey Moore, Texas
DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
LB – Jamon “Pop” Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky
LB – Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
LB – Eugene Asante, Auburn
DB – Domani Jackson, Alabama
DB – Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB – Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
*DB – Keon Sabb, Alabama
*DB – Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P – James Burnip, Alabama
PK – Bert Auburn, Texas
LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
KS – Alex McPherson, Auburn
RS – Barion Brown, Kentucky
AP – Zavion Thomas, LSU
Second Team
P – Brett Thorson, Georgia
PK – Graham Nicholson, Alabama
LS – Hunter Rogers, South Carolina
KS – Will Stone, Texas
RS – Zavion Thomas, LSU
AP – Dillion Bell, Georgia
Third Team
P – Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
PK – Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
KS – Trey Smack, Florida
RS – Keionte Scott, Auburn
*AP – Barion Brown, Kentucky
*AP – Jaydon Blue, Texas
