LSU Football and Oregon Ducks Pushing for Top-10 Defensive Lineman in America
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds has narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, has his finalists set with a commitment date locked in for Saturday, August 2.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder is the No. 1 available defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers squarely in the mix.
Geralds checked in with Brian Kelly's LSU program in June after taking a multi-day stay with the program.
Following the trip, the ties between Geralds and the LSU staff took social media by storm.
Recruiting guru, and current LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson, recruited Geralds' father during his time on staff with the Ole Miss Rebels.
During the official visit, the two had an opportunity to reconnect with the youngest Geralds feeling the love.
This time around, Wilson is pushing to recruit another member of the Geralds family with a full pursuit on the coveted defensive lineman.
The five finalists of LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Ole Miss and Ohio State are in the mix, but the latest buzz has the Tigers and Ducks as the pair of programs making noise.
Geralds took official visits to his contenders this summer, but following a busy stretch, Dan Lanning's Oregon program began trending after receiving multiple predictions to add the Top-10 defensive lineman.
The Ducks are viewed as the frontrunner heading into the August 2 decision, but the LSU Tigers remain squarely in the race, a source with knowledge of Geralds' recruitment tells LSU Tigers On SI.
There is significant buzz for Lanning and the Ducks down the stretch, but the LSU Tigers also remain a program squarely in the mix heading into Saturday afternoon.
LSU currently holds a Top-10 class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a trio of five-star defensive linemen in the haul.
- Richard Anderson: No. 2 Defensive Lineman in America
- Lamar Brown: No. 1 Athlete in America
- Trenton Henderson: No. 1 EDGE in Florida.
With a decision less than 24 hours from being made public, the LSU Tigers and Oregon Ducks remain the two teams to know with all eyes on both programs.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.