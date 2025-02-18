Prestigious Tennessee School Names Former LSU Quarterback Program's Head Coach
Former LSU Tigers quarterback Zach Mettenberger has been named the newest head football coach at Father Ryan High in Nashville (Tenn.).
Mettenberger, who suited up for the Tigers from 2011-13, passed for nearly 5,700 yards and 34 touchdowns during his two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Tigers.
He then went on to play for the Tennessee Titans following his time in Baton Rouge.
Now, he's set to begin his head coaching career where he will take over as Father Ryan High's shot-caller.
Mettenberger was on Nick Saban's Alabama staff as an analyst in both 2022 and 2023 prior to re-joining the Father Ryan staff in 2024.
Shortly after, he's been promoted to head coach.
“I’m excited about the opportunity for my first head coaching opportunity and to be around such great people,” Mettenberger, whose mother, Tammy, was a longtime Georgia football administrative assistant, told FootballScoop. “I want to be a head coach and this is a great chance to get to see what I’m made of.
“There’s really good people around here, and I believe there’s a foundation to build a real powerhouse program. We’re excited.”
Father Ryan Athletics Director Ann Mullins shared the following statement:
“I am confident that Coach Mettenberger will build upon the strong foundation established by the coaches before him, leading our student-athletes to new heights both on and off the field. His passion for the game, commitment to developing young athletes and leadership qualities make him the right person to guide our football program into the future.”
Mettenberger has patiently waited his time to take over a program, and with the belief of the prestigious Nashville school, he's excited for the journey ahead.
“Everything in coaching is timing and opportunity; there are so many qualified guys and just not enough positions in football,” said Mettenberger, who joins fellow former NFL quarterbacks Tim Hasselbeck of Ensworth and Ingle Martin of CPA as Nashville-area prep head coaches. “If I was going to stay at this level, I really feel lucky for this opportunity.
“In coaching, you’ve got to be flexible. Plans change in this fickle environment. But I was drafted here, we’ve loved it here and put down some roots here. Let’s see where this opportunity takes it.”
Mettenberger had the chance to sit back and evaluate other career paths, but the chance to help elevate the younger generation was one that he couldn't pass up on.
“I always go back to why any of us chooses any sport we pursue: we found something fun and fell in love with it,” said the married father of two. “At the end of the day, it’s still a kid’s game. We’ve messed with the purity of football in so many ways, and I want kids to have fun, show up and work hard, no question, but go do that hard work when you’re having fun with your buddies.”
