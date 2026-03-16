LSU Football Surging for Fast-Rising Oregon Ducks, Nebraska Cornhuskers Target

Philadelphia (Penn.) St. Joseph's Prep School four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. has emerged as a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the program now locking in an official visit with the coveted defender.

Lockley has cruised up the recruiting rankings with programs galore keeping tabs on the Pennsylvania native as he gears up for a critical stretch across the spring and summer months.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Penn State Nittany Lions. Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Michigan Wolverines, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

According to Rivals, "The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder plays for one of the top programs in Pennsylvania and his recruitment has seen some big schools get involved.

"Penn State grabbed an early lead in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, but Oregon, Alabama and Nebraska have all locked in official visits. There’s plenty of meat left on the bone in Lockley’s process."

Lockley has now emerged as a priority target for the LSU Tigers with defensive coordinator Blake Baker locking in an official visit with the fast-rising defensive weapon, according to 247Sports.

LB Brandon Lockley set an OV to LSU and he explains why he is eager to get there (VIP) @247Sports @TomLoy247 @MikeRoach247 @glenwest21 https://t.co/3Y98xvC3bO — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) March 16, 2026

It'a significant news for the purple and gold with the program gearing up for a critical stretch this offseason with multiple visitors expected across the next three months to Baton Rouge.

Now, Lockley can be added to the list with his multi-day stay to the Bayou State now cemented.

The Visitor to Know: WR Amare Patterson

Ridgeland (S.C.) Bluffton four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson has locked in a pair of visits to Baton Rouge this offseason with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remaining in pursuit of the coveted pass-catcher.

Patterson has blossomed into one of America's top pass-catchers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals joining the race for the South Carolina native in February after extending a scholarship his way.

From there, the LSU Tigers' aggressive pursuit quickly put the program in contention, according to multiple reports, amid a battle with several powerhouse programs.

Courtesy of Amare Patterson on X.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his time on the prep scene with LSU one of the latest to make things official.

Now, a pair of visits are locked in for this offseason with one of them being a multi-day stay for an official trip.

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