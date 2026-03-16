SEC Rival Receives Prediction To Land Commitment From Elite LSU Football Target

Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner continues evaluating the contenders in his recruitment process this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers eyeing the Magnolia State star.

Turner, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Class, has seen his ranking soar as of late with multiple programs competing for his pledge amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Alabama crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, as SEC schools enter the race.

Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals became one of the most recent programs to enter the race for Turner with the coaching staff quickly made its presence felt for the dynamic pass rusher - sitting among his finalists.

The Magnolia State standout is down to eight schools after trimming his list with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles.

But there is one school that is generating buzz after a visit to campus: The Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kalen DeBoer and Co. are surging for the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America with the program receiving a prediction to land his commitment from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong on Monday morning:

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: 2027 4 ⭐️ DL Mitchell Turner has been predicted to Alabama by @SWiltfong_



The No. 3 DL in the nation was in Tuscaloosa for a visit last week



Turner will take an Official Visit to Alabama on May 29-31 pic.twitter.com/dtmhuZI9zu — Recruits Bama (@RecruitsBama) March 16, 2026

The LSU Tigers continue looking to make their presence felt for one of the top defensive linemen in America with an SEC rival now building momentum following a successful visit to campus.

"Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position," Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.

"Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”

Now, all eyes are on the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Bayou Bengals looking to intensify their pursuit this offseason.

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