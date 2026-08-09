Princewill Umanmielen Is Living Up to the Hype Early in LSU Camp

As Lane Kiffin made the dramatic move to switch SEC programs and head to Baton Rouge, he brought major talent along for the short trip from Oxford.

Adding the No. 1-ranked edge rusher in the portal, defensive end Princewill Umanmielen, to LSU's elite defense was one of the most impactful moves that Kiffin made this offseason.

Umanmielen's top-ranked status is expected to be a major key for the defense this season, with his immediate impact already being noticed in the early days of LSU's fall camp.

Living Up To The Hype

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) in the third quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seen practicing in the first team of LSU's defensive end position group, Umanmielen and defensive end Jordan Ross were hinting at the position group's elite depth, led by Umanmielen.

The former Rebel adds to the exterior of the Tigers' talented defensive line, becoming the ultimate threat to opposing quarterbacks, coming in with major SEC experience.

Leading the position group, showing off his explosive abilities in the early days of LSU fall camp, is painting the picture that he will have a massive breakout season this fall.

He's shown his ability to cover the secondary in the team drills during the second day of fall camp, while also providing one-on-one coverage on the line.

What The Future Holds

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the next couple of weeks of LSU's fall camp, Umanmielen will continue to stand out on the defense, and be able to adapt to defensive coordinator Blake Baker's pressure-focused defensive strategy.

He's setting himself up to become a household name in Baton Rouge, who can be a key contender in LSU's success over top-notch programs this fall, helping fulfill the Tigers' postseason expectations.

Umanmielen will be a key player that fans should be keeping an eye on this season, quickly developing into LSU's defensive player pedigree.

At his former SEC program, he posted nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss, being a quarterback's worst nightmare and fueling Ole Miss' defensive pressure.

He's already standing out on the defense, full of veteran stars, as senior linebacker Whit Weeks and sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett are LSU's current key players.

As fall camp continues, Baker's defense will form a powerful identity, piecing together the talent puzzle to overcome conference opponents, with Umanmielen standing out on the exterior and in the backfield.

The immediate impact is crystal clear.

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