Five Things We Learned From LSU's First Fall Practice

Lane Kiffin's first fall camp as LSU's head coach officially got underway on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, kicking off a monthlong countdown to the Sept. 5 opener against Clemson in LSU's Death Valley.

Media's access was limited to a little over 10 minutes, but the sights, sounds and plays from the first 10 minutes were enough to show an early picture of how the Tigers' roster, reshaped by nearly 60 new additions, is starting to take shape.

Kiffin intentionally kept the workout brief, echoing the low-contact ramp-up approach he used at Ole Miss last season to keep his roster healthy should it make the postseason. Even in the small window, several position battles and personnel notes emerged that are worth tracking as camp progresses.

Transfer Playmaker Making His Case as RB1

Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the LSU Tigers helmet against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin transfer Dillin Jones continued the momentum he built in the spring, standing out in individual drills run by running backs coach Kevin Smith. Smith found corrections for nearly every back in the room except Jones and Harlem Berry, and Jones was first through the individual drills.

Caden Durham took the option work with Sam Leavitt first, with Jones rotating in right behind him, a reminder that there is still competition.

Jones was the was one of the head turners through the first day of practice because of how much bigger and more physically developed he looked entering camp.

QB1 Flashed His Arm Talent

ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt speaks to the media after the team held their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wednesday marked the first full time that LSU saw Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt throw in an LSU uniform, since a foot injury kept him limited during spring practice. Leavitt missed on a couple of deep shots to Jayce Brown and Malik Elzy that sailed slightly long, but he was sharp and accurate once drills moved to full speed on shorter and intermediate routes.

His best throw of the viewing window was a deep corner route dropped into Brown's hands over the shoulder.

After practice, Kiffin praised how quickly his quarterback has absorbed the offense's simplified, tempo-driven identity, saying the system was built specifically so newcomers could pick it up fast. He also said Leavitt has done all of the mental work the offseason brings, and now it's time for him to shake the rust off in a team setting to get ready for Week 1.

The Offensive Line Looks Settled

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis (75) lines up against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive lineman Jayden Madkins (90) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's starting offensive line was unchanged from the spring: Jordan Seaton at left tackle, Bo Bordelon at left guard, Braelin Moore at center, Aliou Bah at right guard and Weston Davis at right tackle.

That continuity is an early sign of stability for a group that was a question mark for the Tigers a year ago, carrying high expectations for improvement.

Interior lineman Devin Harper and tackle Darrin Strey remain in the mix for reps behind the top five. But Kiffin's staff will use the next several weeks to stress-test the depth, and the starting group.

But on Day 1, it looked all but finalized heading into scrimmage work. Of course, time will tell.

Newcomers on the Defensive Front

Jacobian Guillory 90, LSU Tigers take on the Florida Gators. Sept 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Transfers Princewill Umanmielen and Jordan Ross held down the edges with the first-team defense, while early enrollee Deuce Geralds and Auburn transfer Malik Blocton manned the interior of the primary unit.

Geralds' first-team spot carried directly over from a strong spring, beating out veterans and returners like Dominick McKinley for the job.

True freshman Lamar Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class, worked with the second-team front alongside Stephiylan Green, Richard Anderson and Dylan Carpenter. Kiffin singled out Brown's rare size-speed combination afterward, suggesting the five-star won't stay buried deep on the depth chart for long.

One of the offseason's most anticipated position groups to watch has shown the promise that had fans talking all offseason.

The Secondary Delivered Some Small Surprises

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) celebrates with safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) after a play against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback DJ Pickett, who tied for the team lead in interceptions as a true freshman in 2025, was back on the field wearing a new jersey number, not his typical No. 3, lined up alongside PJ Woodland, who continues to show why he's drawn hype as a potential breakout star.

Pickett's number change was rumored to be true a couple of weeks ago, but Day 1 of viewing confirmed those rumors.

It would be no big deal if Pickett wasn't suited up in one of LSU's three Heisman winners' numbers, the No. 5, most recently worn by Jayden Daniels in 2023.

Kiffin said he was honoring a promise made to Pickett during his recruitment and said he approved the number change.

But that wasn't the only surprise.

The real surprise came at safety, where redshirt freshman Jhase Thomas lined up with the first team, splitting reps with returning starter Tamarcus Cooley. Kiffin downplayed the move afterward, noting the staff is rotating players heavily this early in camp rather than locking in a finished depth chart.

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