Making the Case That Princewill Umanmielen is the Best Edge in the SEC

It's rare that such elite talents make it to their senior year of college football.

LSU edge Princewill Umanmielen enters his final collegiate season in what should be one of the most exciting seasons ever for the Tigers. Umanmielen has the chance and ability to put his name into LSU's deep and dense record books.

Umanmielen played two years at Nebraska before joining Lane Kiffin and his staff at Ole Miss for the 2025 season that ended in a run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. In his lone year in the SEC, he ranked No. 3 in the SEC with nine sacks and was No. 8 in the conference in tackles for loss, recording 13.

Now that he is a part of Blake Baker and LSU's top-tier defense, he can make himself into a lock to be picked in the first round of the 2027 NFL draft.

Umanmielen's ceiling is as high as can be

Princewill Umanmielen tackles a running back in a 2025 game | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Since Umanmielen had nine sacks in 15 games against SEC and playoff-caliber teams, it makes sense that he can improve on that high number come the 2026 season. He has had another full offseason to build up his body and dominate opposing offensive lines and ball carriers.

LSU's current single-season sack record sits at 12, which was set by Arden Key in 2016. Umanmielen has more than enough talent to take over that record, especially if LSU makes a run through the playoff.

Umanmielen stands out for his raw physicality; he stands 6'4 and weighs 244 pounds. His ability to overpower blockers is what made him stand out at both Nebraska and Ole Miss.

While LSU had a strong defense in 2025, it still fell victim to mobile quarterbacks like Trinidad Chambliss of Ole Miss and Marcel Reed of Texas A&M. Umanmielen excels in his role of hurrying the quarterback and making him uncomfortable.

Even if Umanmielen isn't registering the highest stats, he still causes much disruption from opposing offensive lines. His polarizing presence on the defensive line can cause double teams and allow LSU's other elite linemen, such as Malik Blocton, to get through gaps and record sacks.

The best edges are game wreckers in the sense that they force opponents to plan their offensive game around them. That's how Umanmielen will come off to opponents. He forces offensive coordinators to focus their quarterbacks on staying away from him, while keeping offensive lines heavy on his side.

LSU's front seven is highlighted in whole by its linebacker group in 2026, but Umanmielen will stick out amongst the front lines.

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