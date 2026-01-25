Projected LSU Football Defensive Depth Chart Has Expectations Rising for 2026 Season
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are just weeks away from Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the program set to debut a new-look roster after a strong Transfer Portal stretch.
Once the portal window opened on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. attacked the free agent market with 42 newcomers making up the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.
There was a primary focusing on reconstructing the offense with multiple quarterbacks, wide receivers, and offensive linemen emerging as positions of need, but LSU also boosted the depth on defense across a three-week stretch in the Bayou State.
LSU landed the No. 2 rated safety in the Transfer Portal along with multiple defensive linemen in order to boost the trenches.
Now, the projected LSU Depth Chart is taking shape. Who could run with the first-team come Spring Camp?
The Projected LSU Depth Chart: Defense Edition
Defensive Tackle:
Projected Starters: Dominick McKinley, Stephiylan Green
Depth: Malik Blocton, Achilles Woods, Shone Washington
Freshmen: Lamar Brown, Richard Anderson, Deuce Geralds
This will arguably be the most talented room on the 2026 roster with multiple transfer additions joining former five-star Dom McKinley alongside another pair of five-stars in Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson.
EDGE:
Projected Starters: Princewill Umanmielen, Gabriel Reliford
Depth: Jordan Ross, Jaylen Brown, Damien Shanklin, Dylan Carpenter, Kolaj Cobbins
Freshman: Trenton Henderson
LSU made a splash in signing Princewill Umanmielen at the buzzer in the Transfer Portal with the Top-5 free agent heading to Baton Rouge. Alongside Umanmielen should be Reliford - with Tennessee transfer Jordan Ross also in the mix to receive big-time snaps.
Linebacker:
Projected Starters: Whit Weeks, TJ Dottery
Depth: Davhon Keys, Tylen Singleton, Charles Ross, Jaiden Braker, Zach Weeks, Keylan Moses, Theo Grace
Cornerbacks:
Projected Starters: DJ Pickett, PJ Woodland
Depth: Ja’Keem Jackson, Michael Turner, Aidan Anding
Freshmen: Havon Finney Jr., Dezyrian Ellis
Safety:
Projected Starters: Tamarcus Cooley, Dashawn Spears, Ty Benefield
Depth: Faheem Delane, CJ Jimcoily, Jhase Thomas, Treylan James, Mason Dossett
Freshmen: Aiden Hall, Isaiah Washington
We're placing Benefield in the safety category here - but the expectation is that he could slide down to the STAR along with Spears or Cooley.
