LSU Football Spring Camp Depth Chart: Predicting the Starters on Offense

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are two weeks away from opening Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the new-look roster set to take the field on March 24.

In what has been nothing short of a chaotic offseason for the Bayou Bengals, Kiffin and Co. landed an all-time great Transfer Portal Class headlined by nine Top-100 players via the free agent market.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

Now, as Spring Camp inches closer, which could the Depth Chart look like across the next few weeks?

Courtesy of Tyree Holloway's Instagram.

The Projected Depth Chart: Offense Edition

Quarterback

Projected Starter: Sam Leavitt

Depth: Husan Longstreet, Landen Clark

Leavitt checks in as the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. landing their signal-caller for the 2026 season.

The coveted quarterback didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw only three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff in a historic year for the program in Tempe.

He won't be 100 percent for Spring Camp - providing opportunities for Longstreet and Clark - but it's clear Leavitt will be your QB1 in 2026.

Running Back

Projected Starter: Harlem Berry

Depth: Caden Durham, Dilin Jones, Rod Gainey Jr., Raycine Guillory, and Stacy Gage

Harlem Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, re-signed with the Tigers last December as a critical returnee for Kiffin and Co. in the defensive backfield.

Across his true freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

Now, the former five-star will look to carry major reps in 2026 with a stable of backs behind him headlined by Caden Durham and Wisconsin's Dilin Jones amid a complete revamp of the running back room.

Courtesy of Jackson Williams on Instagram.

Wide Receiver:

Projected Starters: Jayce Brown, Eugene Wilson, Jackson Harris

Depth: Tre Brown III. Winston Watkins, Tyree Holloway, Roman Mothershed, Josh Jackson, Phillip Wright, Malik Elzy

Freshmen: Jabari Mack, Brayden Allen, Corey Barber

Kiffin and Co. have retooled the wide receiver room this offseason with 12 newcomers making their way to Baton Rouge after seeing double-digit losses to both the Transfer Portal and NFL Draft.

The player we're keeping tabs on is Jayce Brown from Kansas State. The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of Florida is coming off of a junior campaign where he logged 712 receiving yards on 41 receptions for five touchdowns.

Across three seasons with the Wildcats, Brown compiled nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on over 100 catches.

From there, it's an embarrassment of riches for Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals to work with after inking four Top-50 wideouts in the portal.

Tight End:

Projected Starter: Trey'Dez Green

Depth: Malachi Thomas, JD LaFleur, Zach Grace

Freshman: JC Anderson

LSU star tight end Trey'Dez Green led the Bayou Bengals with seven touchdown receptions this past year as he emerged as a key target in the red-zone.

In what became a breakout season for the 6-foot-7, 245-pound receiving threat, Green also ranked third on the team with 433 yards as part of a standout sophomore season.

Now, Green will look to level up to All-SEC status with a stable of pieces to work with behind him in 2026.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Offensive Line:

Projected Starters: Jordan Seaton, Aliou Bah, Braelin Moore, Devin Harper, Weston Davis

Transfer Additions: JaKolby Jones, Ja’Quan Sprinkle, William Satterwhite, Darrin Strey, Sean Thompkins, Ja’Mard Jones

Returnees: Solomon Thomas, Bo Bordelon, Brett Bordelon

Freshmen: Brysten Martinez, Ryan Miret

The splash addition was made late in the portal cycle after Jordan Seaton - the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal - revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers.

Now, LSU has added a pair of Top-100 offensive linemen in Seaton and Devin Harper with sources also speaking highly of Maryland transfer Aliou Bah.

