Ranking The 5 Best LSU Football Uniform Combos of All-Time

LSU's uniform wardrobe isn't deep, but it is full of hits.

The Tigers are unique in the sense that they wear white jerseys on the road and at home. They rarely drift from the gold helmet, white jersey, gold pants combo, but have taken some more creative liberties in the last 10 years.

Which ones make LSU look the best on the gridiorn? Here are the top five ranked.

5. Gold-Purple-Gold

Garrett Nussmeier throws the ball in a game against UCLA | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is LSU's busiest combination. There's a lot going on, but it's complete. It works if its seldom used.

It was last worn in 2024 when UCLA came to Baton Rouge, a game which LSU won. The positives of the set is that shows off LSU's unique colors to the fullest extent. Not many school have these colors, so it's nice when LSU flaunts it.

If it wasn't for the fact that it looked like there was too much going on, these could be ranked higher. But for one home game every couple of years, these work well.

4. White-White-White

Harlem Berry runs the ball against Vanderbilt | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

All-white combinations have become a lot more popular over the last 10 years, as teams are trying to make their uniforms look as clean as possible.

LSU's all-white is among the best when it's worn in the daytime, primarily towards the end of the year. The best showing of these uniforms was when Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers wore them in their last game with LSU in 2023, where LSU beat Texas A&M in the early time slot.

The main issue with these is that although all the pieces are white, the stripes on the jersey are more yellow, while its gold on the pants and helmet. The lack of cohesion makes it appear less as a set and more so as something that was thrown together.

3. Purple-White-White Silent Season uniforms

Joe Burrow warms up in the Silent Season uniforms | Courtesy of LSU Football

These uniforms were worn once in 2018 to honor the 1918 team and the 30 students who died in World War I. Though they won't come back in the same capacity, there's one piece that can translate to the wardrobe rotation.

The purple helmet is gorgeous, and also turns yellow when light hits it at night. A purple helmet is the one piece missing from a perfect closet, and this one needs to see the light again.

The jersey and pants of this uniform are also unique, and the leaves underlaid in the purple color and numbers is a great touch that gives it depth.

2. White-Purple-White

Caden Durham runs the ball in the Texas Bowl against Baylor | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

These are a nice touch that adds onto the all-white quite well. It does have the same issue, though. The gold/yellow on the jersey stripes are not cohesive with the helmet and pants.

These are perfect when kept in rotation for the second home game of the year, and potentially a non-conference game in November. The set is a good accessory to the wardrobe, and it knows that it will never be the main choice. Its the perfect role player.

1. Gold-White-Gold

Ju'Juan Johnson runs with the ball in a game against Alabama | David Leong-Imagn Images

With a school built on tradition like LSU is, something iconic and immediately recognizable is important. That's what the main gold-white-gold set does.

It highlights the gold as the main color well, and the purple accents pull it all together perfectly. Though the gold on the jersey stripes doesn't match perfectly to the helmet and pants, its not a stark difference.

With a brand as famous as LSU, you need a strong foundation to stand on. That's what this uniform offers.

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