What Lane Kiffin Said About Controversial Comments Toward Ole Miss

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has continued to find ways to make some notable headlines this offseason.

After shaking up the college football world by leaving the Ole Miss Rebels before the end of the 2025 season to join LSU, Kiffin has already put together a full roster and appears to be completely moved on from his time in Oxford. However, that's not stopping him from making some critical comments about Ole Miss' racial past and how it impacted the program.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kiffin said some top recruits told him, "Hey coach, we really like you, but my grandparents aren't letting me move to Oxford" or even "It feels like there's no segregation" while adding that those same problems have not popped up so far during his time at LSU. But now, Kiffin is stepping back from those comments.

Lane Kiffin Issues Apology to Ole Miss

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After Kiffin's comments went viral, it didn't take long until he issued an apology to Ole Miss for his comments, which were possibly sensitive for some members in the fan base.

"I really apologize if anybody at Ole Miss or in Mississippi was offended by that," Kiffin told On3. "I was asked about the differences in recruiting, and I said one narrative we battled there from some out-of-state Black parents and grandparents was not wanting their kid to move to Mississippi."

As a result of his public criticism of Ole Miss, many former Rebels came out and pushed back against Kiffin. This included Javon Patterson, a former Ole Miss offensive lineman and current Director of Development, who indirectly called out Kiffin on social media.

"But the community of people is what makes Oxford, MS special," Patterson wrote. "Take a walk in the Velvet Ditch by yourself, and you'll see what makes it special. Shirley Patterson knew, and now my kids will know. Home is home."

Kiffin was already Public Enemy No. 1 in Oxford for leaving the program before the College Football Playoff last season but he now hasn't done himself any favors when it comes to getting back in the good graces of Rebel fans. Either way, it's not like the people of Oxford would have ever forgiven him anyway, controversial comments or not, when considering the way he left the team.

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