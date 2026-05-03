Ranking the LSU Tigers NFL Draft Departures from Least to Most Impactful for 2026

The LSU Tigers faced a down year in 2025, dealing with a midseason coaching change, and ended the year with a 7-6 record. However, even with the struggle-filled season, the Tigers still had plenty of NFL talent on their roster.

In total, LSU saw seven of its players drafted throughout the seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft just a week ago. The Tigers once again produced another high-end pick with the first LSU player off the board, coming in the first 10 picks of the draft.

The Tigers are losing seven talented players who, despite the rough season a year ago, still impacted the squad in key ways. Here's a look at three NFL departures that LSU will need to replace from least to most impactful.

Harold Perkins Jr. - Linebacker

LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU loses one of its mainstays on the defensive side of the ball with linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round. The linebacker played his entire college career in Baton Rouge as he now makes his way to the Peach State.

Perkins Jr. found his way in 2025 after recovering from an injury that plagued his 2024 season. In his final year on the Tigers' defense, the linebacker recorded 56 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks, and tied for the team lead with three interceptions to go along with seven quarterback pressures and three pass break-ups.

While being listed as the "least" impactful departure, replacing a four-year player at any position is difficult, especially someone as productive as Perkins Jr. The linebacker totaled 220 tackles (113 solo), 35.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and five interceptions over the course of his career with the Tigers.

Garrett Nussmeier - Quarterback

Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier passes the ball defended by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jordan Renaud. | David Leong-Imagn Images

The Tigers head into a new era at the quarterback spot after two-year starter Garrett Nussmeier was selected in the seventh round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nussmeier spent five seasons at LSU, with the quarterback finally taking the reins as the starter ahead of the 2024 season. Despite dealing with an injury-riddled season in 2025, Nussmeier totaled 5,979 yards and 41 touchdowns over the last two seasons as the starting quarterback.

The quarterback put himself in the LSU record book after his lengthy career with the Tigers, ending his college career No. 3 in passing yards with 7,699 and tied for No. 4 in passing touchdowns with 52.

Mansoor Delane - Cornerback

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The only Tiger to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft was defensive standout cornerback Mansoor Delane, who was also picked by the Kansas City Chiefs No. 6 overall.

Delane spent just one season in Baton Rouge after transferring in from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2025 season. In 2025, he became one of the true shutdown cornerbacks in all of college football, and that was reflected by being the first cornerback off the board in the draft.

Replacing a player who was a Unanimous All-American, First-Team All-SEC, and a Jim Thorpe Award finalist isn't an easy task. Delane received all the honors after tallying 45 tackles, two interceptions, 13 pass deflections, and 11 pass break-ups.

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