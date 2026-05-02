List of Every LSU Player Picked in 2026 NFL Draft and Where They're Headed

The LSU Tigers were once again well represented in the 2026 NFL Draft, as multiple players from last year's team got to hear their names called.

In total, LSU had seven players get selected. This marked the third straight year that the Tigers have produced a first-round pick.

Evident by another successful draft, it's clear that the talent on last year's roster was never in question, but the Tigers failed to meet the lofty preseason expectations under Brian Kelly and finished with a 7-6 record. After Kelly's midseason firing, LSU went 2-2 under LSU interim coach Frank Wilson before losing to Houston in the Texas Bowl. Despite losing multiple players to the NFL, the hope is that the Tigers are even better in the first year under Lane Kiffin.

Mansoor Delane, CB - Kansas City Chiefs, Round 1, Pick 6

LSU Tigers defensive back Mansoor Delane is selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the number six pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Tigers did most of their damage late, but LSU was still represented in the first round once again thanks to cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Seen as the best cornerback in the draft, Delane was the first at his position off the board and was one of just two cornerbacks taken in the first round. The Chiefs traded up from No. 9 to No. 6 overall with the Cleveland Browns in order to snag Delane, a move that some questioned, but it signaled that Kansas City really wanted him.

Delane will now look to help bring the Chiefs back to championship contention after the franchise missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 this past season.

A.J. Haulcy, S - Indianapolis Colts, Round 3, Pick 78

Haulcy was the second Tiger off the board, going to the Colts midway through the third round. With two NFL draft picks in the secondary this past season, it's no wonder why LSU was able to finish with the fifth-fewest points allowed on defense in 2025.

A transfer from Houston who started his career at New Mexico, Haulcy put together a solid season in his only year at LSU, posting 89 total tackles (49 solo), one forced fumble, four pass breakups and three interceptions.

Zavion Thomas, WR - Chicago Bears, Round 3, Pick 89

LSU Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tahj Chambers makes the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Thomas joins a young and talented Bears wide receiving corps after four years of college ball. He played his first two seasons at Mississippi State before transferring to LSU.

Thomas had just 41 catches for 488 yards and four touchdowns this past year. He never finished with more than 503 yards in a single season and had just one career 100-yard receiving game but it's clear that NFL scouts were impressed by his potential evident by the third-round selection.

Bauer Sharp, TE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 6, Pick 185

After Thomas went off the board, the Tigers went a while without having any players selected. It wasn't until early in the sixth round when the Buccaneers selected Bauer Sharp that LSU was back in the mix.

Sharp's journey is impressive. He started off playing two years at the FCS level for Southeast Louisiana before transferring to Oklahoma. After one season with the Sooners, he arrived to LSU last offseason.

Sharp's only year with the Tigers featured 24 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Barion Brown, WR - New Orleans Saints, Round 6, Pick 190

LSU Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown runs against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Brown is set to make the easy trip over to New Orleans as he begins his NFL journey with the Saints. The third LSU pass-catcher off the board in the 2026 draft, he is another example of how much talent the Tigers had on offense despite the lack of production.

After spending his first three years at Kentucky, Brown finished last season with a career-high 53 catches for 532 yards and one touchdown. He also had six kickoff returns for touchdowns in his college career.

Harold Perkins, LB - Atlanta Falcons, Round 6, Pick 215

The third Tiger picked in the sixth round and the third heading to an NFC South team, Perkins finally heard his name called late in the draft despite at one point being the No. 1 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class.

Arguably the best freshman defender in the country in 2022, Perkins looked like he was primed to be a first-round pick one day, but a knee injury in 2024 slowed him down a bit. He finished his LSU career with 43 appearances (36 starts) while posting 220 total tackles, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB - Kansas City Chiefs, Round 7, Pick 249

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier against the Texas A&M Aggies. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a long draft slide, Nussmeier finally went off the board in the seventh round to the Chiefs, who drafted LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane with the No. 6 overall pick.

Nussmeier was seen by some as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft entering last college football season but he dealt with injuries and inconsistencies as the Tigers had disappointing results across the board.

Nussmeier had nearly 7,700 career passing yards and 57 total touchdowns in five years at LSU and will now look to compete for a backup job behind Patrick Mahomes.

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