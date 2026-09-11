Sam Leavitt Clearly Already Has His Favorite WR at LSU

When Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge as LSU’s new head coach, he made sure that whoever his starting quarterback was going to be would have a plethora of playmakers surrounding him.

As important as landing that multi-million-dollar quarterback out of the transfer portal and choosing correctly, it would all be for naught if his supporting cast wasn’t up to the level that past Kiffin offenses enjoyed.

While the 51-10 win over Clemson was indeed just one game, and the season-opener at that, it seems Sam Leavitt wasted little time revealing who he trusts at wide receiver.

Not Who You Would Expect

Reciever Winston Watkins 6, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a transfer portal class that reportedly cost over $40 million and featured 10 wide receivers, it was hard to predict who’d earn Leavitt’s trust first. Although given the experience and past production, many would’ve likely assumed it’d be former Kansas State star Jayce Brown or even Florida’s Eugene Wilson.

Or you couldn’t be blamed if you simply assumed returning star tight end Trey’Dez Green would be the quickest to establish himself as a trusted target.

Instead, it was Winston Watkins Jr., who followed Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU. The true sophomore totaled just 26 catches last season, playing in a talented Ole Miss receiver room, and finished his LSU debut with seven receptions for a team-best 110 yards and a touchdown.

Watkins caught seven of his 10 targets from Leavitt on Saturday. LSU found ways to get him involved in the passing game.

Considering Watkins prior history with Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr.’s offense, it isn’t that much of a shock that he asserted himself right away. Yet, with the roster mostly built through the portal and Leavitt limited at times in the offseason due to his recovery from injury, it is still worth noting.

The Tigers finished Saturday with 335 yards passing as Leavitt completed 16 of his 28 attempts for 230 yards before turning it over to Landen Clark and Husan Longstreet.



Right behind Watkins as the top targets were Phillip Wright III with 70 yards and a score on three catches, and Green with four receptions for 58 yards.

The Tigers will wait to see what happens on Saturday as they welcome Louisiana Tech to Death Valley. Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT as LSU looks to make it a 2-0 start under Kiffin.

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