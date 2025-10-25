Schedule Update: LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Massive Top-25 Showdown
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers enter "must-win" territory on Saturday night in Baton Rouge with Mike Elko's Texas A&M Aggies heading to town for a Week 9 matchup.
With a pair of losses to Ole Miss and Vanderbilt on the Bayou Bengals' resumé, it's officially now or never for LSU in order to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive.
But a significant challenge against the No. 3 ranked Aggies will test the Tigers on Saturday night in Death Valley.
“When you look at them defensively, they have some outstanding players,” Kelly said. “York is outstanding. He’s all over the field. Howell leads the SEC in sacks and he’s somebody where you have to know where he is all the time.
"Reed is doing an incredible job at the quarterback position. One of the best offensive lines we’re going to see this year.”
Now, with kickoff inching closer, what's the latest surrounding the matchup in Baton Rouge?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:49 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
SP+ Prediction: Texas A&M Gets it Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Texas A&M Aggies have the edge with a 52 percent chance to escape with a win at Tiger Stadium over No. 20 LSU.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter the matchup with a 48 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 26-25 on Saturday, according to the SP+ model.
Brian Kelly's Take: All Eyes on TAMU QB Marcel Reed
"He's really pushing the ball downfield more this year," Kelly said of Reed. "Last year he came in as a replacement. He wasn't the starter, and so there's learning going on. You're not sure what he can do.
"They became more comfortable with him, and then him with the offense through spring and preseason camp as the No. 1. It starts to open up the playbook, and that's essentially what they've done. They've opened up the playbook with him."
