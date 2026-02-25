LSU Football Battling Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes for Nation's Top Cornerback

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson has locked in a return trip to Baton Rouge this offseason as Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers fight for the coveted defensive back's commitment.

Dobson checks in as the No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the race for his services this offseason as visits get set.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, South Carolina Gamecocks, Clemson Tigers, and Miami Hurricanes, among several others, across his illustrious prep career on the East Coast.

But contenders are emerging with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals making their presence felt for the five-star defender.

LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond has proven to be one of the savviest recruiters in the SEC with his efforts on full display once again as he battles for the No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Raymond and LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker flew up to North Carolina last month for a visit with Dobson and his camp for an in-person check-in. Then, just days later, the priority prospect arrived in Baton Rouge for a three-day stay.

After a pair of visits with the LSU staff, the Tigers quicked gained momentum for Dobson with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logging a prediction in favor of Kiffin's program.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 5-star CB Joshua Dobson🐯



Dobson is the No. 1 CB in the 2027 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/Z2tXv9Wnvv pic.twitter.com/D9DlCaqBJC — Rivals (@Rivals) February 2, 2026

But Dobson is still keeping his options amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment despite the LSU Tigers appearing to be gaining momentum led by Raymond's relentless pursuit.

According to Rivals, there are other schools to monitor here with the Clemson Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Texas Tech Red Raiders looking to get Dobson over to campus for visits this offseason.

Dobson released 12 finalists just weeks ago where LSU sits alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.

5-star CB Joshua Dobson talks top schools with @SWiltfong_ ahead of a jam-packed spring visit schedule✈️



Read: https://t.co/1e1d2stbFY pic.twitter.com/pheZN6ELF1 — Rivals (@Rivals) February 25, 2026

But it's clear there are a myriad of programs involved here where the Bayou Bengals are looking to separate from the pack.

Now, Dobson has locked in a return trip with the LSU Tigers where he will be back in Baton Rouge this spring to check-in with Kiffin and Co. as the program continues its pursuit of the five-star cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

