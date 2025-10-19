ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With LSU Football Tumbling
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in headlines following the program's Week 8 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores with social media swirling.
LSU fell to 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in Southeastern Conference play after the loss with Kelly and Co. unable to find complementary football once again in Nashville.
“People have always talked bad about us anyway, so it doesn’t really affect us,” LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said. “People will say what they’re going to say, and half the time they have no idea what they’re talking about. We try not to pay attention to that.
“We’ve been in this position before. The college football landscape has changed, so we know we’re not out of it. We just have to be better. We have to be perfect in our details and perfect the rest of the year. That’s the goal and the mindset.”
There remains a path for the Bayou Bengals to reach the College Football Playoff, but with the program's back against the wall, it's set to be a challenge.
“It’s a competitive group. They’re going to play hard. We just have to play smarter and cleaner. You know I’m not worried about the guys not wanting to play at their very best. They’re going to play at their very best. They’re still in it,” Kelly said.
“You know, they got Texas A&M at home - then they get a week off - and then it’s a four-game race to the SEC championship. So yeah, it’s a disappointing loss.
"There’s no doubt it’s going to be, but they’ve got to bounce back right to reality and know that they’ve got to play mistake-free against their outstanding Aggie team.”
On Sunday, the ESPN Football Power Index updated the Power Rankings with the LSU Tigers tumbling - in what could be foreshadowing the program's next AP Top-25 Poll slot.
Here’s a look at the current FPI Top-25:
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Texas
- USC
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Michigan
- Mizzou
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- LSU
- Penn State
- Washington
- Auburn
- Iowa
- Louisville
