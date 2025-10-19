Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
The LSU Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC) suffered the program's second loss in three games after falling to the Vanderbilt Commodores 31-24 on Saturday in Nashville.
Behind a masterclass performance from Commodores signal-caller Diego Pavia, the Bayou Bengals had no answer for Vanderbilt's quarterback after leading his program to a statement win.
For the LSU Tigers, the challenging season in Baton Rouge continues with Kelly and Co. dropping another SEC game - the first loss to Vanderbilt since 1990.
It's the cherry on top to what's been a unique season for the program.
“It’s a competitive group. They’re going to play hard. We just have to play smarter and cleaner. You know I’m not worried about the guys not wanting to play at their very best. They’re going to play at their very best. They’re still in it,” Kelly said.
“You know, they got Texas A&M at home - then they get a week off - and then it’s a four-game race to the SEC championship. So yeah, it’s a disappointing loss.
"There’s no doubt it’s going to be, but they’ve got to bounce back right to reality and know that they’ve got to play mistake-free against their outstanding Aggie team.”
For LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, the redshirt-senior signal-caller strung together arguably his best performance of the season on Saturday, but it wasn't enough to get the program over the hump in Nashville.
“People have always talked bad about us anyway, so it doesn’t really affect us,” LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said. “People will say what they’re going to say, and half the time they have no idea what they’re talking about. We try not to pay attention to that.
“We’ve been in this position before. The college football landscape has changed, so we know we’re not out of it. We just have to be better. We have to be perfect in our details and perfect the rest of the year. That’s the goal and the mindset.”
Now, with the latest AP Top-25 Poll being revealed, the LSU Tigers have tumbled after a second loss in three weeks.
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 9 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Miami Hurricanes
10. Vanderbilt Commodores
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are out of the Top-10 after a loss to Vanderbilt with the program tumbling in the latest AP Poll.
11. BYU Cougars
12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
13. Oklahoma Sooners
14. Texas Tech Red Raiders
15. Missouri Tigers
16. Virginia Cavaliers
17. Tennessee Volunteers
18. South Florida Bulls
19. Louisville Cardinals
20. LSU Tigers
21. Cincinatti Bearcats
22. Texas Longhorns
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. Arizona State Sun Devils
25. Michigan Wolverines
The Tigers will return to action in Week 9 with a date against the Texas A&M Aggies up next on the docket for the program.
