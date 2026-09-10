SEC Does Not Take Action Against LSU in Conference Meeting

The LSU Tigers won't be receiving any punishment from the SEC stemming from the NFL eligibility saga, at least for now.

Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC officially met on Thursday and decided to not take any further legal action against LSU. The Tigers elected to not add former NFL players Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to the 2026 roster amid risk of being expelled from the SEC.

Both of them signed NFL contracts before pursuing a return to college football. A court ruling in Louisiana granted both of them another year of eligibility.

Here's the statement the SEC released following the meeting:

SEC's Latest Statement

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The presidents and chancellors of the Southeastern Conference met Thursday by video conference to discuss recent matters involving conference expectations and responsibilities," the SEC said in a statement. "Those discussions will continue as the conference and its member universities work toward an appropriate resolution."

The SEC filed a lawsuit against the university that would have allowed the conference to pursue an action as drastic as removing LSU from the league altogether.

At the end of the day, Lane Kiffin and LSU made the right decision by electing not to add Wright and Harris.

The Tigers clearly showed that they don't need to add former pros to the roster after dismantling Clemson in the season opener, 51-10.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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